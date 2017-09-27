He's just a mean green mutha from outer space and he's BACK! Audrey II is rampaging back to movie theaters around the country just in time for Halloween. Director Frank Oz's Little Shop of Horrors, with a screenplay and lyrics by Howard Ashman and music by Alan Menken, returns to theaters across the country with its original ending intact for a two-day special cinema event from Fathom Events on Sunday, October 29, and Tuesday, October 31.

Plus, an all-new interview with Frank Oz will play before each screening, at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. (local time) each day. Tickets are available NOW at Fathom Events or at participating theater box offices. So, lift up your head, wash off your mascara, because fans of musicals, horror, comedy, Broadway, visual effects and puppetry (so, pretty much everyone!) won't want to miss this: It's the first time the original ending to Little Shop of Horrors has been released on the big screen. The official press release says this.

"The Most Charismatic Man-Eating Plant in the Galaxy is Back this Halloween as 'Little Shop of Horrors' Returns to the Big Screen Two Days Only, October 29 and 31."

For the first time ever, the cult-hit musical Little Shop of Horrors will be presented in movie theaters nationwide with its original, spectacular ending during a special two-day-only in-cinema event on October 29 and 31 from Fathom Events and Warner Bros. In addition to the elaborate, 23-minute finale, which has been digitally restored to the acclaimed 1986 musical, this special theatrical presentation of Little Shop of Horrors, written by the Oscar-winning team of Howard Ashman and Alan Menken, will also include a brand-new, exclusive interview with the film's visionary director Frank Oz.

Moviegoers throughout the U.S. will be able to enjoy this event in nearly 500 select movie theaters through Fathom's Digital Broadcast Network (DBN). For a complete list of theater locations visit the Fathom Events website (theaters and participants are subject to change). Originally released in December 1986 and based on the off-Broadway musical adaptation of Roger Corman's low-budget 1960 horror comedy, Little Shop of Horrors stars Rick Moranis as Seymour Krelborn, a loveable loser whose fortunes change when he discovers a mysterious plant he calls "Audrey II" after the demure love of his life, Audrey (Ellen Greene). But as Audrey II (Levi Stubbs) grows, Seymour discovers the plant has a taste for blood, preferably human ... and a lust for power.

Little Shop of Horrors was nominated for two Academy Awards, including the high- energy "Mean Green Mother From Outer Space," which Ashman and Menken wrote specifically for the film. Little Shop of Horrors received widespread acclaim from critics upon its initial release, and became a perennial best-seller on home-entertainment formats. Its loyal following has grown over the years, and while the film's original ending has been released on DVD and Blu-ray, this special presentation by Fathom Events and Warner Bros. marks the first time it has been shown to a large-scale audience in cinemas. Tom Lucas, Fathom Events VP of Studio Relations, said this.

"This special presentation of Little Shop of Horrors will delight longtime fans and also offer them a new sense of discovery in an ending that the studio and Frank Oz have allowed us to present for the very first time. For fans of movies and musicals, this is truly a cinematic event."

Little Shop of Horrors combines a stunning visual flair with a remarkable score by Ashman and Menken, who would go on to create such classic movie musicals as The Little Mermaid, Beauty and the Beast and Aladdin. The film's iconic supporting cast includes Steve Martin, Vincent Gardenia, James Belushi and Bill Murray, along with a unique trio of Tichina Arnold, Michelle Weeks and Tisha Campbell as "Greek chorus" Crystal, Ronnette and Chiffon.