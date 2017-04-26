Odds are, if you're a fan of the X-Men movies, or comic book movies in general, you have already seen Logan. Possibly multiple times. The movie is starting to peter out at the box office, after having an outstanding run, and will soon be making its way to digital platforms and DVD/Blu-ray in the relatively near future. Now it looks like you may have even more of a reason to pick up it up, because the home video release will include a black and white "noir" version of Logan.

Fox has not officially announced that this is going to be the case, but a new listing on the Google Play store for Logan shows that the release will include the theatrical and noir versions of the movie. This is something that has already been teased, so it isn't all that much of stretch to think that the Blu-ray will include a black and white version of the movie. Prior to the release of Logan, when a fan asked James Mangold on Twitter about a possible black and white cut of the movie, he responded simply with, "Workin' on it." So it looks like that work is going to pay off.

A lot of the marketing materials for Logan were done in black and white, which is what initially prompted some fans to wonder whether or not we would ever see a version of the movie done in that style. The tone of Logan really seems to lend itself to it and the stills all looked great, so the noir cut of the movie will probably look great as well. The most recent example of something like this occurred when George Miller released a black and white, or "Black and Chrome" edition of Mad Max: Fury Road. Fans really took to that idea and it wound up being a way for the studio to milk a little more profit from the movie, which is almost certainly why Fox is doing this as well for what is Hugh Jackman's final turn as Wolverine.

Even without any profit this noir version of Logan may generate, it is safe to say that Hugh Jackman's final Wolverine movie was a huge success both critically and financially. As of this writing, Logan has brought in $606 million worldwide at the box office. That absolutely shames the totals of X-Men Origins: Wolverine and The Wolverine. Critically, it isn't even close. Logan currently has a very impressive 92 percent approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes from both fans and critics, which is pretty rare air. Especially since most of the reviews are highly positive. Even though Hugh Jackman is done with Wolverine, he is unquestionably going out on a high note.

Fox has not yet set a home release date for Logan, but expect to hear about that in the near future. Google Play has a digital pre-order available now, so if you want to get your hands on the black and white noir version of Logan as soon as it's available, you can exercise that option. It isn't clear yet if the studio has plans to do a limited theatrical release of the black and white version of Logan, but don't be surprised if that is something we wind up hearing is on the way as well.