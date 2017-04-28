Are you looking for a reason to justify paying to see Logan again in theaters? It looks like director James Mangold has just given you at least one very good reason to do just that. The black and white version of the movie that he has been working on since before Logan was released will be hitting theaters next month, but you won't have a whole lot of time to see the movie in black and white on the big screen. This special presentation of Logan is going to be a one night only event, so be sure to grab your tickets quickly.

The director took to Twitter today in order to deliver the good news. Those who want to see the black and white version of Logan on the big screen will want to mark down the date Tuesday, May 16 on their calendars, because that is when Fox is going to release it in theaters. Here is what James Mangold had to say about it.

The good news is that, even if you can't make it out to a theater near you on May 16, or you don't want to shell out for another movie ticket, James Mangold also confirmed that the black and white version of Logan will be available on the digital and Blu-ray release as well. This was all but confirmed recently, as a Google Play listing for Logan stated that the release will include a "noir" version as well, which pretty much let the cat out of the bag. The director let a fan know on Twitter that the home release will include the black and white version, but re-emphasized that you can see Logan in a totally new way on May 16. He seems to really want people to check it out on the big screen.

Longtime Wolverine fans will probably want to take full advantage of this opportunity. Not only because Logan was such a fantastic movie, but because it is the last time we will see Hugh Jackman playing the part. The actor is officially hanging up the claws and he decided to go out on a high note. That being the case, it may be a while before we get to see Wolverine on the big screen again. So soaking it in while you can is likely a worthwhile endeavor. James Mangold also explained that a good bit of work went into making this black and white version of Logan look as good as possible and that it wasn't as simple as just changing your TV's color settings to zero, as one fan on Twitter suggested.

"Won't be on a TV. And the answer is no. To make a great B&W version of a film, the whole thing's gotta be regraded & timed shot by shot."

A bunch of the marketing materials for Logan were done in black and white, so we already have a pretty good idea of just how cool this movie will look in that style. There is no release date confirmed as of yet for the digital or DVD/Blu-ray release of the movie, but it probably won't be too far behind this limited re-release. There was no information provided in terms of how many theaters will be participating or how you will be able to get your hands on tickets for the black and white release of Logan, though, it will only be in the U.S., so international fans of the movie will, unfortunately, be out of luck.

Suggestion. Hard core B&W loving LOGAN fans should not make any plans on the evening of May 16th. — Mangold (@mang0ld) April 28, 2017