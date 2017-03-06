20th Century Fox's Logan is now a bona fide box office hit, taking in $85.3 million in its opening weekend, surpassing both the opening weekend tallies of its predecessors, 2009's X-Men Origins: Wolverine and 2013's The Wolverine. Fans were also treated to a surprise preview for Deadpool 2, although there was no actual Deadpool cameo in the movie itself, like many were hoping for. While Logan will be Hugh Jackman's last Wolverine movie, he has hinted about the possibility of returning for a Deadpool movie, but until that happens, fans will have to suffice with the actors trolling each other on Twitter.

Over the weekend, Hugh Jackman shared a new photo from the Beijing, China premiere of Logan on Twitter, with the actor posing alongside a group of rabid fans clutching Logan posters, as he thanked his Chinese fans for an "amazing visit." The next day, Ryan Reynolds responded to his tweet, humorously speculating that those weren't actually fans, but that he was, "pretty sure those are protesters." Hugh Jackman responded just a few hours later with, "Really...Guy ... Really?!" While they're playful "frenemy" relationship is still alive and well on social media, it remains to be seen if that will ever carry over again to the big screen. Here's what Ryan Reynolds had to say a few months ago about a Deadpool vs. Wolverine movie.

"I want Deadpool and Wolverine in a movie together. What we're gonna have to do is convince Hugh. If anything, I'm going to need to do what I can to get my internet friends back on board to help rally another cause down the line. Hugh Jackman is one of the best human beings. Part of the reason I want to do a Deadpool/Wolverine movie is not just because I think the two would light the screen on fire but I genuinely love the guy."

While Hugh Jackman has been adamant that Logan will be his final Wolverine movie, he has hinted in other interviews that he could eventually change his mind in a few years, but as of now, he is retired as Logan/Wolverine. He stated that after he read the Logan script, he was absolutely certain that this would be his last Logan movie, before hinting that he may eventually change his mind within the next few years. Still, with Deadpool 2 getting ready to film this summer, plus Gambit, The New Mutants and X-Force in the works, the studio will have no shortage of material centering on these X-Men mutants.

Hugh Jackman didn't actually appear in Deadpool, but his presence was certainly felt, with a number of references to both the actor and his Wolverine character. It remains to be seen if there will be even more Hugh Jackman and Wolverine references in Deadpool 2, which is reportedly eyeing a spring 2018 release date, but nothing is set in stone quite yet. Along with Logan's impressive $85.3 million domestic debut, the film also fared well internationally as well, earning $152.5 million in international markets for a worldwide debut of $237.8 million, although the budget figures were not disclosed. Take a look at these new tweets with Ryan Reynolds trolling Hugh Jackman over the Logan premiere.