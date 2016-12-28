UPDATED: Since this story broke, both Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman have gone on Twitter to call this story 100% false. Logan director James Mangold has also chimed in saying this cameo is not happening. But we should also point out that Hugh Jackman lied about not having a cameo in X-Men: Apocalypse before it came out. And the filmmakers often swear up and down that these stories are false when they are in fact true.

ORIGINAL STORY: Unfortunately for fans of the X-Men franchise, Hugh Jackman is just about done playing Wolverine. The good news is Logan is coming out next year, which is his third and final solo Wolverine movie. As excited as fans are about the movie already, they may have reason to get even more excited, because it looks like Deadpool has a cameo in Logan.

The news comes courtesy of The Wrap, who reveal that Ryan Reynolds recently shot a scene for Logan as Deadpool. It is perhaps a little hard to imagine how The Merc With a Mouth would fit into the main narrative of Logan, but according to the report, that won't be a problem, because Deadpool will likely show up in a post-credit sequence. Here is what the report had to say about it.

"An individual with knowledge of the project tells TheWrap the "Deadpool" scene in "Logan" will most likely become a post-credit scene. Fox declined to comment."

Fox declining to comment doesn't at all rule out the Deadpool cameo in Logan. If anything, it could lend some credibility to it, since the studio would probably want to keep the appearance as a surprise for fans. But it looks like the cat may be out of the bag. That doesn't necessarily make it any less exciting of a prospect, though. Deadpool is currently the highest-grossing movie in the X-Men franchise to date, having brought in $782 million worldwide. So people love the character. Putting the two most beloved characters in the X-Men franchise currently on the big screen together seems like a home run. In fact, if Ryan Reynolds had his way, he would want to see the two do an entire movie together. Here is what he had to say in a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly.

"I want Deadpool and Wolverine in a movie together. What we're gonna have to do is convince Hugh. If anything, I'm going to need to do what I can to get my internet friends back on board to help rally another cause down the line. Hugh Jackman is one of the best human beings. Part of the reason I want to do a Deadpool/Wolverine movie is not just because I think the two would light the screen on fire but I genuinely love the guy."

If Deadpool does wind up having a cameo in Logan, it won't be the first time that he and Wolverine have crossed paths on the big screen. Ryan Reynolds first played a version of the character in X-Men Origins: Wolverine, but that wasn't what one would call memorable. At least not in a good way. That movie is considered a serious low-point for the X-Men franchise and the version of Deadpool featured in the movie was very unfaithful to the comics. Now that we have a proper Deadpool and a great Wolverine, it makes total sense to give fans a new look at the two on screen together. Even if it is only in a post-credit sequence.

Logan stars Hugh Jackman, Boyd Holbrook, Dafne Keen, Stephen Merchant, Doris Morgado, Elizabeth Rodriguez, Richard E. Grant and Patrick Stewart. James Mangold is directing the movie, who is returning after directing The Wolverine. Logan is set for release on March 3, 2017 and if we're lucky, it looks like that will be the next time we see Deadpool on the big screen as well. Here are tweets from Hugh Jackman, Ryan Reynolds and director James Mangold all claiming that this story is not true and there is no Deadpool cameo.

Sadly, not true. Prisoner 24601 is on a solo mission. https://t.co/5czBmMRfY1 — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) December 28, 2016