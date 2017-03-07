Fans are still talking about 20th Century Fox's superhero blockbuster Logan, which set the box office on fire in its opening weekend with a whopping $88.4 million, out-grossing both of the previous stand-alone Wolverine movies. As fans return to theaters for their second and third screenings of the film, new concept art has emerged from artist Shae Statz, who took to social media to share several of the early designs from the sequel. Among these sketches are an early look at Logan's desert hideout, along with the futuristic landscapes used in the casino and farm scenes.

Artist Shae Statz took to Twitter over the weekend, to share his artwork, the first of which is an exterior view of the desert hideout Logan lives in with Caliban (Stephen Merchant), where they both take care of an ailing Professor X (Patrick Stewart). This image is much different than the version in the finished film, where Professor X is contained in a fallen silo. This image shows two large metal spheres right next to the compound, which, was presumably used to contain Professor X. Another exterior sketch shows a different angle of the hideout, which is next to an abandoned gas station.

Another sketch features an early look at the casino design, which also includes the futuristic limousine that Hugh Jackman's Logan drives for work. The car itself was designed by Nick Pugh, but Shae Statz's piece shows a full look at the exterior of this casino, dubbed the Rio Belle Casino. In the movie, this casino is where Logan, Professor X and the young X-23 (Dafne Keen) hide out, while on the run from Dr. Xander Rice (Richard E. Grant) and his nefarious soldiers known as the Reavers. There is also a sketch that represents, "an idea for the flashback sequence for Logan where the bad guys reside".

The last pieces of concept art feature an aerial establishing shot of the farm where Logan, Professor X and X-23 briefly stayed at, the interior of Xavier's hideout quarters, and, in a design posted earlier today, a sketch that depicts a deleted scene from Logan, which appears to show the damn at the Alkali Lake Weapon X facility. The artist revealed that, "at one point we were trying some different ideas and locations within the Logan universe." It's possible this scene could have tied in to the post-credit scene from X-Men: Apocalypse, where a mystery character is seen taking a vial of Wolverine's blood, which was likely used to create X-23.

Since Logan is just starting its box office run, it's possible that Shae Statz and other artists may start revealing even more concept art from this hit movie. Logan also features a stellar supporting cast that includes Boyd Holbrook as the villain Donald Pierce, Stephen Merchant as Caliban and Richard E. Grant as Dr. Zander Rice. Take a look at the new concept art for Logan below.

