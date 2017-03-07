Barring some sort of a surprise comeback in the next few years, 20th Century Fox's Logan represents the last time we'll see Hugh Jackman on the silver screen as the iconic Wolverine. Over the course of 17 years through eight films, nine if you count his blink-and-you'll-miss-it cameo in X-Men: First Class, Hugh Jackman has brought one of the most iconic comic book characters to life, and now that we are sadly entering the post-Wolverine era of superhero movies, a touching tribute has been put together, to honor Logan's legacy.

The video surfaced on YouTube earlier today, which features footage from all eight Wolverine movies, X-Men (2000), X2: X-Men United (2003), X-Men: The Last Stand (2006), X-Men Origins: Wolverine (2009), The Wolverine (2013), X-Men: Apocalypse (2014), X-Men: Apocalypse (2016) and of course the movie of the hour, Logan. This three-minute video also features interview segments where Hugh Jackman reflects on this incredible role, along with James Mangold, who directed both The Wolverine and Logan. We also hear from Patrick Stewart, who believes that the role of Logan has in fact "merged" with the actor, Hugh Jackman.

This touching tribute also features some behind-the-scenes shots from Hugh Jackman's last day on set with director Jame Mangold, with the actor revealing that his 16-year-old son was waiting in his trailer, who wasn't even born when he started playing Wolverine, along with footage of the actor saying goodbye to a number of crew members on his last day of filming. In the lead-up to this movie's release, Hugh Jackman has teased the possibility of returning some day, perhaps in a Deadpool vs. Logan movie that many fans are clamoring for, but the actor had already made plans to retire as Wolverine before Deadpool became a breakout R-rated hit. Even if Hugh Jackman does come back in some capacity as Wolverine, don't expect that to happen anytime soon.

Just because Logan is walking off into the sunset, though, doesn't mean the X-Men franchise is over. James Mangold even hinted that 20th Century Fox may very well develop another spin-off following Dafne Keen's X-23 character, who made her debut in Logan, but nothing is set in stone at the studio yet. 20th Century Fox is also developing another X-Men movie set in the 1990s, which will likely follow the young mutants from the prequel trilogy X-Men: First Class, which was set in the 1960s, X-Men: Apocalypse, set in the 1970s, and X-Men: Apocalypse, set in the 1980s. No plot details have been given thus far, but the studio also has The New Mutants, X-Force and Gambit spin-offs in the works.

While the future certainly looks bright for the X-Men franchise, there will always be a void in these movies from here on out, since Hugh Jackman's Wolverine won't be a part of the story. While the young X-23 may very well go on to become the new Wolverine, there will still be legions of fans who will hold a special place in their heart for Hugh Jackman as Logan. Take a look at this tribute to Hugh Jackman's iconic and indelible character, before seeing Logan in theaters again.