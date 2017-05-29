Two brothers try to pull off a heist during one of the biggest NASCAR races of the year in the first trailer for Logan Lucky, which has been set for release on August 18. Channing Tatum and Adam Driver lead an all-star cast in this dark comedy, which marks the return to the director's chair for Steven Soderbergh, his first movie since 2013's Side Effects after he had previously hinted at "retiring" as a feature filmmaker. If the new trailer wasn't enough for you, Bleecker Street has also released the first poster for Logan Lucky as well.

Trying to reverse a family curse, brothers Jimmy (Channing Tatum) and Clyde Logan (Adam Driver) set out to execute an elaborate robbery during the legendary Coca-Cola 600 race at Charlotte Motor Speedway. The ensemble cast is simply loaded with talent, with stars such as Seth MacFarlane, Riley Keough, Katie Holmes, Katherine Waterson, Dwight Yoakam, Sebastian Stan, Brian Gleeson, Jack Quaid, Hilary Swank and Daniel Craig rounding out the cast. While not much is revealed about the other characters in this trailer, we do get to see that Daniel Craig plays a unique character named Joe Bang, who the brothers come to for help in breaking into the raceway's vault.

Steven Soderbergh directs from a screenplay by Rebecca Blunt, which marks her feature writing debut. Channing Tatum also serves as a producer with his longtime writing and producing partner Reid Carolin, and their Magic Mike XXL director Gregory Jacobs and Mark Johnson (Breaking Bad) also producing. This trailer and poster debut comes just after the actual Coca-Cola 600 was run over the Memorial Day holiday weekend, with Channing Tatum himself serving as grand marshal for the NASCAR race. It isn't clear if any actual NASCAR racers will be appearing as themselves in this movie or not.

While this movie marks Steven Soderbergh's return to the big screen, he has certainly been keeping busy with other endeavors over the past four years. The filmmaker directed all 20 episodes of The Knick for Cinemax, and he also served as director of photography on Magic Mike XXL and all of The Knick episodes, while also directing and serving as DP on the TV movie Mosaic. He also serves as his own DP on Logan Lucky as well, and he has served as an executive producer on other TV shows such as Amazon's Red Oaks, Starz's The Girlfriend Experience and the upcoming movie Ocean's Eight, a spin-off of his Ocean's Eleven trilogy featuring an all-female cast.

Bleecker Street has set an August 18 release date for Logan Lucky, which puts it up against the Lionsgate action-comedy The Hitman's Bodyguard, starring Ryan Reynolds and Samuel L. Jackson. It will also come a week after Annabelle Creation, The Glass Castle and The Nut Job 2: Nutty By Nature on August 11 and a week before All Saints, Birth of the Dragon, Polaroid and Tulip Fever on August 25. Take a look at the first trailer and poster for Logan Lucky below.