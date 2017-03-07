After 17 great years, Hugh Jackman is retiring his adamantium claws and stepping away from the role of Wolverine. Logan was released in theaters over the weekend and the general consensus seems to be that he is going out on top. Anyone who has seen the movie can tell that Hugh Jackman gave it his all this time around and now we have a little look behind-the-scenes that proves just how true that is.

Hugh Jackman took to Twitter this morning to post a little video for his fans after a very successful first weekend for Logan at the box office. The video shows him doing some ADR (automatic dialogue replacement) for the movie, which is really just him recording a bunch of breathing, grunting and fight sounds. As boring as that may sound, watching him do it is pretty awesome and shows just how much he actually gets into the role of Wolverine. At least this time around. As opposed to just standing at the microphone and grunting, he really moves around the studio and tries to get into the action of the scene. It is nothing if not entertaining.

For those who may not know, ADR is something that is done on pretty much every movie and is absolutely essential to getting things to sound the way they need to sound. Actors often have to re-record at least some of their dialogue from onset or in this case, a bunch of fighting sounds. There are microphones on set to capture what is going on, but the sound is much better when recorded in this way and it gives the people working on the sound mix for the movie an independent channel of audio to work with. In this case, Hugh Jackman gave the folks something pretty good to work with.

It has been sad for many of us to say goodbye to Jackman as Wolverine, but Logan has been an excellent gift to fans and by most accounts is the movie we've been waiting for ever since the first X-Men came out. Most fans, as well as Hugh Jackman, did not enjoy X-Men Origins: Wolverine and it is generally considered to be one of the if not the single worst X-Men movie to date. James Mangold was able to help get things much more right with 2013's The Wolverine, but with an R-rating and a lot of creative freedom, they were able to craft something much more unique and much more true to the character of Wolverine with Logan.

Even though the movie hasn't even been in theaters for a week, it is safe to say that Logan is going to be a big success for Fox. The movie has already made more than $250 million worldwide and has been praised by critics, currently boasting a 92 percent approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes along with a very impressive 94 percent audience score. Be sure to check out the video of Hugh Jackman recording his ADR for Logan for yourself below.