Hugh Jackman's last ride as Wolverine is drawing very near. As Logan looms, it is a very bittersweet time for fans of the X-Men franchise, but at least by most accounts, the character is going out on top. Ever since the first images, which were mostly in black and white, started surfacing online we have all been very encouraged that James Mangold's upcoming Wolverine movie would be the one we've been waiting to see. Speaking of those black and white pictures, it looks like we may actually be getting a full black and white version of the movie in the future.

As it stands, the theatrical release of Logan is going to be in color, but the promotional photos have shown us that this movie could look pretty great in black and white. Quite a few fans think so as well and one of them reached out to James Mangold on Twitter to see if there would be a release of the movie in black and white at some point. The director replied with a simple yet encouraging, "Workin' on it." So it looks like we could definitely be seeing a black and white version of Logan, which is definitely exciting.

"In the near future, a weary Logan cares for an ailing Professor X in a hide out on the Mexican border. But Logan's attempts to hide from the world and his legacy are up-ended when a young mutant arrives, being pursued by dark forces."

Though the moviegoing public hasn't yet been treated to seeing Logan, critics are absolutely loving it so far. The movie currently has a 93 percent approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes and most of those positive reviews aren't just positive, they are glowing. So if the movie meets those expectations in the eyes of fans when it's released and there is clear demand, Fox could re-release Logan in theaters a few months down the road in black and white to try and drum up a little extra box office. It would also serve as a very good excuse for fans to go see the movie again in theaters. There is also the possibility that James Mangold could be doing a black and white version that ultimately winds up on a Blu-ray/DVD release. Either way, it'll probably be very cool to see a black and white X-Men movie.

Director George Miller did a similar thing with Mad Max: Fury Road. The movie got a very limited black and white release in theaters but the version was included in a deluxe edition release later. Whatever we can do to milk every last ounce of enjoyment out of Hugh Jackman's last turn as Logan. There had been some talk that he might put on the claws again for a Deadpool and Wolverine movie with Ryan Reynolds, but during the press tour for Logan Jackman has made it very clear that this is definitely going to be his last time.

Logan stars Hugh Jackman, Boyd Holbrook, Dafne Keen, Stephen Merchant, Doris Morgado, Elizabeth Rodriguez, Richard E. Grant and Patrick Stewart. James Mangold, who also directed The Wolverine is directing the movie. Logan is set for release on March 3, 2017 and is Rated R.