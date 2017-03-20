While Logan only had a brief one-time run atop the box office a few weeks ago, Hugh Jackman's final Wolverine movie is still going strong, passing another box office milestone over the weekend. While it dropped to third place with $17.8 million, that domestic take and its international tally were enough to push it over the $500 million worldwide box office plateau. The movie currently stands at $183.4 million domestic and $339.3 million from international markets, for a worldwide tally of $523.6 million, from a $97 million budget.

Box Office Mojo also has an interesting breakdown of the Wolverine franchise, comparing Logan to Hugh Jackman's other two stand-alone Wolverine movies, 2009's X-Men Origins: Wolverine and 2013's The Wolverine, neither of which achieved the kind of critical and commercial success that Logan has already achieved. After just three weeks in theaters, Logan has already surpassed the domestic, foreign and worldwide totals for both X-Men Origins: Wolverine and The Wolverine. This is likely because Logan didn't suffer a massive second-weekend drop like its predecessors, with X-Men Origins: Wolverine suffering a massive 69.1% drop back in 2009, while The Wolverine dropped 59.9%. Logan dropped 56.9% in its second weekend, where it lost to the over-performing Kong: Skull Island.

As far as the X-Men franchise as a whole is concerned, Logan is currently the fifth highest-grossing film domestically (out of 10 films) and fourth worldwide. It will likely pass X2: X-Men United ($214.9 million), X-Men: The Last Stand ($234.3 million) and X-Men: Days of Future Past ($233.9 million) domestically to grab second place on the franchise's domestic charts, behind last year's box office juggernaut Deadpool. Since the film has already opened in practically every international territory already, except for Japan, arriving on June 1, there likely won't be any big box office jumps for Logan, and it seems unlikely that it could catch Deadpool on either the franchise's domestic ($363 million) or worldwide ($783 million) charts.

Still, this is an important box office milestone, and one that proves the success of 20th Century Fox's R-rated superhero movie Deadpool was certainly not a fluke or anomaly. It remains to be seen how the studio plans to capitalize on this sudden surge of popularity for R-rated material, but they are currently developing spin-offs such as Gambit and X-Force, both of which could easily be crafted for an R-rated release. The studio also has The New Mutants in the works, plus another unspecified X-Men movie that is believed to be set in the 1990s, following the characters from the prequel trilogy X-Men: First Class, X-Men: Days of Future Past and last year's X-Men: Apocalypse.

There has also been talk that the studio may try to build a movie around young star Dafne Keen, who won rave reviews for her performance as X-23, in her feature film debut. Since Logan is set in the year 2029, farther into the future than any other X-Men movie before it, it would likely have to be another stand-alone film that wouldn't connect to the studio's 90s-set movie, or likely any of the studio's other projects, since the upcoming sequel Deadpool 2 along with the spin-offs X-Force and Gambit, are believed to be set in present day. Hopefully we'll have more about the future of the X-Men franchise soon, as the studio continues to reap the box office rewards with the success of Logan.