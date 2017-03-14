Those who have seen Logan know that Hugh Jackman is going out on top. After playing the part of Wolverine for nearly two decades he is hanging up the claws, but he is leaving behind a legacy that will be nearly impossible to ever top. Part of the reason that Logan has been received so well is that perfect ending. But according to Hugh Jackman, the ending was almost quite different.

Warning: this post will contain major spoilers for Logan. While speaking with Yahoo, Hugh Jackman revealed that he didn't want things to go the way they did. He was at least open to the idea of Wolverine not dying at the end of the movie, but the idea was being thrown around from the very beginning. Here is what he had to say about it.

"It was always floated that Logan would possibly die. I said, 'Let's be open, because it may be more powerful for him not to die'... James was always certain of that ending, and he was right. Unlike a human character, what's most poignant for someone who is thought to be indestructible is him dying while saying, 'This is what it feels like.'"

There are a lot of things that make Logan great, but that ending is definitely one of the things that helps put the movie over-the-top. Not only does Wolverine's death have a lot of meaning tied to it since he sacrificed himself to save Laura/X-23 (Dafne Keen) and her mutant friends. It was easily one of the most emotional moments in the entire X-Men franchise to date and it didn't feel forced. It felt very appropriate and it gave some proper closure to Hugh Jackman's Wolverine, which is something that fans deserved.

Outside of the outstanding critical response to Logan and the near universal praise from fans, Fox's final Wolverine movie with Hugh Jackman in the starring role is also a hit at the box office. The movie has already grossed a very impressive $440 million at the box office. If it didn't make another dime, that would still make it successful but all signs point to Logan continuing to bring in the cash over the coming weeks. That already puts it above 2013's The Wolverine, which grossed $414 million worldwide, and that was considered pretty good at the time. Logan is an entirely different beast though and the universal praise coupled with the knowledge that this was going to be Jackman's last turn as the iconic mutant has helped push the movie beyond expectations.

Logan is in the rarest air when it comes to comic book movies. It isn't just a well-received movie when compared to other movies in the genre; it is a legitimate critical smash. Period. The movie currently holds a very impressive 92 percent approval rating from critics on Rotten Tomatoes, with most of those reviews airing on the very positive side of things. It may be tough to know that Hugh Jackman's Wolverine is dead and buried but we were treated to a better movie as a result and it would be hard to picture it any other way. Luckily James Mangold got his way.