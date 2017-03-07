Critics and fans all over the country have been showering heaps of praise upon the cast and filmmakers who put Logan together, and some of those fans are famous filmmakers in their own right. Over the weekend, filmmaker James Gunn took some time out of his busy Guardians of the Galaxy 2 post-production schedule to check out Logan in Los Angeles, and, like most of the other fans and critics, the filmmaker had nothing but immense praise for director James Mangold's superhero adventure. The filmmaker took to Twitter on Sunday afternoon, to thank James Mangold for his work. Here's what the filmmaker had to say.

"I absolutely loved @WolverineMovie. Huge thanks to @mang0ld for giving me the best time I had at a theater in a long, long time. #Logan"

James Mangold thanked James Gunn on Twitter for his kind words, shortly thereafter. James Gunn certainly isn't the only one caught up in all of the Logan hype, especially after it destroyed its competition in theaters, already becoming a box office blockbuster with an $88.4 million domestic opening weekend, and $247.4 million worldwide. While those numbers are impressive by any standard, they're even more impressive given that Logan is an R-rated superhero movie, following in the success of Deadpool.

The R rating is just one of the ways Logan stands apart from the superhero pack, with another reason being that director James Mangold didn't use a post credit scene in this movie, which have become commonplace due to their popularity in the MCU. James Mangold revealed in a recent interview that he didn't want to use a post-credit scene because he wanted to buck the current trends that are currently in place in superhero movies, which also included not having a cameo for Marvel legend Stan Lee, although he didn't have a cameo in X-Men Origins: Wolverine or The Wolverine either.

Another big surprise that was actually kept intact before the opening weekend was the presence of the mystery villain known as X-24, which is essentially a younger and more indestructible version of Logan himself. Screenwriter Scott Frank revealed in an interview that he thought it would be interesting for Logan to essentially confront himself, to remind him that he wasn't always a "good guy." Sadly, this will be the last time we see Logan on the big screen, at least for quite awhile. While Hugh Jackman has stated that, as of now, this is in fact his final Wolverine movie, he also hinted that he may have a change of heart a few years down the road.

With the box office success of Logan coupled with last year's R-rated Deadpool, it will be interesting to see if this will lead to more R-rated superhero fare. There has already been talk that Suicide Squad 2 may be R-rated, but it remains to be seen whether or not Marvel will ever make an R-rated movie, after nearly a decade of highly-successful PG-13 fare. While we ponder this query, take a look at James Gunn praising the work of James Mangold's Logan below.