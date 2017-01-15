As the countdown continues towards Logan hitting theaters on March 3, fans have been treated to a number of new Logan photos by director James Mangold, through his Twitter account. Over the weekend, the filmmaker shared three new images, featuring Hugh Jackman's Logan, Patrick Stewart's Professor X and Dafne Keen's X-23. The director also released a statement to the fans, who keep asking him when the new trailer will arrive. Here's what the filmmaker had to say in a series of tweets.

"To all asking directors (like me) to drop a trailer, please know, its not like we sit on them waiting for best worded tweet to move us. Directors have influence over many things. Even dates. But the dates chosen for a trailer drop are result of much corporate planning. And once these dates are set, there is nothing that is going to make a worldwide distribution machine change course. Even eager fans. I think its clear somethings coming. Very soon. So instead of wasting another moment of your precious life typing about it, breathe and live."

These Twitter photos come just a few days after Hugh Jackman dropped the official synopsis. The synopsis reveals that in the near future, a weary Logan cares for an ailing Professor X in a hide out on the Mexican border. But Logan's attempts to hide from the world and his legacy are up-ended when a young mutant arrives, being pursued by dark forces. The story is partially based on the Old Man Logan comics story line, but it will also include elements of other comics, since there are a number of characters that can't be featured in this story, since Marvel Studios owns the rights to characters such as Hawkeye, Hulk and Red Skull.

While it isn't known when the final Wolverine 3 trailer will debut, it's certainly coming soon, with a new website recently debuting that gave fans the chance to get a special postcard that features a single frame from the trailer. It's possible that it may arrive during the Super Bowl next month, or it could also be attached to prints of 20th Century Fox's A Cure For Wellness, which hits theaters on February 17. Then again, that's just a few weeks before Logan hits theaters on March 3, so perhaps it could debut sooner rather than later.

The cast is rounded out by Boyd Holbrook as the villainous Donald Pierce, Stephen Merchant as Caliban, Richard E. Grant as Dr. Xander Rice and Patrick Stewart as an ailing Professor X, along with Eriq La Salle in an unspecified role. James Mangold directs Logan from a script by David James Kelly and Michael Green. Logan could very well end up being one of this year's first blockbusters, hitting theaters on March 3, going up against Lionsgate's The Shack, The Weinstein Company's Leap and Open Road Films' Before I Fall. Logan should have no trouble coming out on top at the box office in its opening weekend, but it remains to be seen how big its opening weekend will be. Take a look at these new photos and James Mangold's Twitter statement, as we continue to wait for the final Logan trailer.

Taken w/ LEICA S, 100mm, ISO 1600 1/750 ƒ2 -- photo by JM pic.twitter.com/YwsGN7VTOC — Mangold (@mang0ld) January 15, 2017

Taken w/ LEICA SL 35mm, ISO 1600 1/200 ƒ1.4 -- photo by JM pic.twitter.com/T5xUFCQo2g — Mangold (@mang0ld) January 15, 2017

Taken w/ LEICA S, 90mm, ISO 100 1/125 ƒ6.8 -- photo by JM pic.twitter.com/V05Ex0IMA4 — Mangold (@mang0ld) January 15, 2017

To all asking directors (like me) to drop a trailer, please know, its not like we sit on them waiting for best worded tweet to move us. — Mangold (@mang0ld) January 15, 2017

Directors have influence over many things. Even dates. But the dates chosen for a trailer drop are result of much corporate planning. — Mangold (@mang0ld) January 15, 2017