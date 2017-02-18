It appears that Logan has a post-credit scene after all. But what it contains and whether or not Deadpool is showing up still remains a mystery. It's being reported today that 20th Century Fox, the studio behind this final Hugh Jackman/Wolverine movie, updated the runtime in the days following the critic screenings that swept the country this past week. What is this extra footage? Well, even critics are going to have to pay to find out.

In the last few months leading up to the release of Logan, it was widely reported that Ryan Reynolds had suited up as Deadpool for a post-credit scene in this swan song of a Hugh Jackman movie. Then, stars Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds joined director James Mangold in a loud chorus of 'That isn't happening'. They claimed it was 'fake news', and that a cameo from Wade Wilson did not fit the tone of this standalone X-Men adventure. That sounds right.

But perhaps they all lied! As a new development has everyone in the know once again speculating that the very end of Logan will give us a rematch between Wolvey and old Avocado Face. Mike Sampson, of the famed Alamo Drafthouse, announced on Twitter that Fox had indeed updated Logan's runtime in the days following the critic screenings. The cut being released into theaters next month is a full 3 minutes longer than the one that was shown to those lucky enough to see an early showing of the film. It has been confirmed that the critic screenings did not include a post-credit scene.

Three minutes is the exact length that most of these Post-Credit scenes run. When Logan was shown earlier this week, it clocked in at 135 minutes. The final version is now 140.34 minutes. Though, what this new footage contains is a mystery. It perhaps still has nothing to do with Deadpool. Maybe it sets up what happens next after Logan walks off into the sunset. It could even set up a standalone movie for X-23, the young mutant that Wolverine and Professor X help come into her own during the movie.

Whatever it is, fans are now very interested to find out. The extra three minutes surely features some kind of cameo. And it could be a teaser that announces Pierce Brosnan as Cable in Deadpool 2. That's what most have their money on. If it doesn't tie directly into Logan but serves as a cute little set-up and announcement for the Deadpool sequel, that would make the most sense.

The X-Men movies haven't shied away from Post-Credit scenes in the past. X-Men: Days of Future Past helped set up Apocalypse with a short prequel featuring that sequel's villain at a young age. And last year's X-Men: Apocalypse helped set up Logan showing off a vial of blood that belonged to X-23. So it would be actually quite surprising if Logan ditched the Post-Credit scene altogether.

We're still two weeks away from discovering just what this post-credit scene contains. Logan hits theaters on March 3 nationwide. It stars Hugh Jackman, Patrick Stewart, Richard E. Grant, Boyd Holbrook, Stephen Merchant, Dafne Keen, Eriq La Salle, Elise Neal and Elizabeth Rodriguez. And maybe it has a cameo from Ryan Reynolds, fingers crossed.