This is a very bittersweet moment, Wolverine fans. 20th Century Fox has released the final trailer for Logan, which is going to be the last movie to feature Hugh Jackman as the iconic mutant. After nearly two decades as the character, it is finally time for him to hang up the claws, but not before appearing in what looks like it could be one of the best X-Men movies ever.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RH3OxVFvTeg|Fox only released one teaser trailer prior to this final, full-length trailer and they have been keeping details on the third solo Wolverine movie mostly under wraps. Prior to the release of this final trailer for Logan, the studio launched a website called 1974 Frames of Logan, which allowed fans to sign up and receive a limited-edition postcard from the movie. The postcards have been making their way online, giving fans an idea of what to expect. But now the trailer is here and fans can get their best look yet at Hugh Jackman's last ride as Wolverine. Here is the official synopsis for the movie.

"In the near future, a weary Logan cares for an ailing Professor X in a hide out on the Mexican border. But Logan's attempts to hide from the world and his legacy are up-ended when a young mutant arrives, being pursued by dark forces."

Interestingly enough, this is only the second trailer we have seen for Logan, which is very uncommon for such a big studio movie. Usually, there are three or four trailers for a big movie like something in the X-Men franchise. Apparently, the studio and the creators don't want to give too much away, which might be for the best since this is Hugh Jackman's last time playing the character. Unless Ryan Reynolds can talk him into doing a Deadpool and Wolverine movie, that is. Logan is also probably going to be Patrick Stewart's last time playing Professor X, in addition to being the first time we will see the mutant X-23 on screen, who is essentially the female version of Wolverine. So there is a lot of significance with this movie.

Hugh Jackman first played Wolverine in the very first X-Men movie back in 2000 and has played him in pretty much every movie in the franchise since. He even had a very brief cameo in X-Men: First Class. Moving forward, it will be very hard for fans to accept anyone else in the role but it is hard to imagine that Fox won't recast at some point down the line. But before that happens, it looks like we are going to get one more (hopefully) great adventure with the Wolverine we all know and love. Fox recently screened 40-minutes of footage from Logan and the reactions were insanely positive, so it looks like this R-rated take could be the movie Wolverine fans have been waiting for.

Wolverine 3 stars Hugh Jackman, Boyd Holbrook, Dafne Keen, Stephen Merchant, Doris Morgado, Elizabeth Rodriguez, Richard E. Grant and Patrick Stewart. James Mangold is directing the movie, which is set for release on March 3, 2017. Be sure to check out the final trailer for Logan for yourself below.