In the near future, a weary Logan cares for an ailing Professor X in a hideout on the Mexican border. But Logan's attempts to hide from the world and his legacy are up-ended when a young mutant arrives, being pursued by dark forces. Today, we have the very first clip from Wolverine 3, which introduces a new friend of Logan's.

A group of rednecks roll up on Mr. Morrison, a new ally of Wolverine's played by Eriq La Salle. Apparently, he's been trespassing on a Texas pump house where Wolverine has been staying. Morrison makes it quite clear that he has an agreement with the previous owner of the property. The leader of this small gang of backwoods militia assures Morrison that 'previous' is the operative word. That's when Logan steps in.

Wolverine, clad in nothing more than a white wife-beater and jeans, tells the gang to go play 'oakie-dickhead' somewhere else. It turns out, Wolverine is working as muscle for Mr. Morrison. And he's a good guy to have at your back. Logan quick turns the tables on the would be evacuation party, busting a rifle in half and breaking a guy's nose. Wolverine tells them to get out and leave Morrison alone. All in a days work.

This first clip arrives after a big game day spot dropped last night during the Super Bowl. It also arrived with a a new poster for Logan which features a very stoic Hugh Jackman as he'll appear in his last Wolverine movie. That is, unless Ryan Reynolds can convince the actor to return one real last time for a Deadpool crossover.

20th Century Fox will hold the world premiere of its highly-anticipated superhero adventure Logan at the Berlin Film Festival, with the premiere slated for Friday, February 17, with additional screenings slated throughout the weekend. The official runtime is 135 minutes, or two hours and 15 minutes. This movie will come in just one minute under 2013's The Wolverine, which ran 136 minutes, but it's still much longer than the much-maligned 2009 film X-Men Origins: Wolverine, which ran 107 minutes.

Logan will hit theaters March 3, going up against Open Road Fims' Before I Fall, The Weinstein Company's Leap and Lionsgate's The Shack. The movie is directed by James Mangold from a screenplay by Michael Green and Scott Frank & James Mangold; story by David James Kelly and James Mangold. It is produced by Hutch Parker, p.g.a., Simon Kinberg, p.g.a., and Lauren Shuler Donner. The Cast includes Hugh Jackman, Patrick Stewart, Richard E. Grant, Boyd Holbrook, Stephen Merchant, Introducing Dafne Keen and Eriq La Salle as Mr. Morrison.

20th Century Fox debuted this first clip on their Youtube page. Now we understand that Logan has been working as hired muscle, showing just how for the former X-Men and superhero has fallen. Over the weekend, it was teased that Logan will appear in his iconic yellow X-Men uniform in Wolverine, but everything else we've seen thus far indicates that this unique drama in the genre may be a little too serious for spandex.