20th Century Fox's Logan is shaping up to be a big box office hit, as fans get ready for its theatrical release in just two short days. While we'll have wait a bit more to see if the box office projections are accurate, we do know for sure that Logan is a hit among critics, with Rotten Tomatoes issuing a Certified Fresh rating for this final superhero adventure for star Hugh Jackman. If these numbers hold up throughout the next few days, it could make Logan the most critically-acclaimed movie in the entire X-Men franchise, which he himself helped build.

Rotten Tomatoes revealed on Twitter this past Sunday that Logan had been Certified Fresh with an impressive rating of 95%, although now it has dropped slightly to 93% with 93 positive reviews and 7 negative reviews posted thus far. There will still likely be reviews pouring in throughout the next few days, so while this 93% rating may certainly fluctuate, it's clear the critics have spoken and declared that Logan is a hit. As of now, the 93% rating is the highest in X-Men franchise history, but just barely.

The 93% Fresh rating just barely surpasses the 91% Fresh rating for 2014's X-Men: Days of Future Past as the most critically-acclaimed X-Men movie. It also marks a rapid rise through the critical ranks for these stand alone Wolverine movies, which got off to a rocky start in 2009 with the critically-panned X-Men Origins: Wolverine (38% on RT) but rebounded considerably with 2013's The Wolverine (69% on RT). This R-rated superhero thriller is even rated higher than last year's R-rated blockbuster Deadpool, which earned an impressive 84% rating on RT en route to a record $783.1 million worldwide.

Logan is set in the year 2024, where the mutant population has shrunk significantly and the X-Men have disbanded. Logan, whose power to self-heal is dwindling, has surrendered himself to alcohol and now earns a living as a chauffeur. He takes care of the ailing old Professor X whom he keeps hidden away. One day, a female stranger asks Logan to drive a girl named Laura to the Canadian border. At first he refuses, but the Professor has been waiting for a long time for her to appear. Laura possesses an extraordinary fighting prowess and is in many ways like Wolverine.

She is pursued by sinister figures working for a powerful corporation; this is because her DNA contains the secret that connects her to Logan. A relentless pursuit begins. In this third cinematic outing featuring the Marvel comic book character Wolverine we see the superheroes beset by everyday problems. They are aging, ailing and struggling to survive financially. A decrepit Logan is forced to ask himself if he can or even wants to put his remaining powers to good use. It would appear that in the near-future, the times in which they were able put the world to rights with razor sharp claws and telepathic powers are now over. Hugh Jackman leads an impressive cast that includes Patrick Stewart returning as Professor X, Dafne Keen as the young mutant X-23, Boyd Holbrook as the villain Donald Pierce, Stephen Merchant as Caliban and Richard E. Grant as Dr. Zander Rice. Take a look at this tweet from Rotten Tomatoes proclaiming that Logan is in fact a Certified Fresh movie.