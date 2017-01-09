In just under two months, fans will get to see Hugh Jackman as Wolverine one final time on the big screen in the highly-anticipated Logan, which is shaping up as one of this spring's most highly-anticipated movies. It remains unclear when the next batch of footage will be released, but until then, star Hugh Jackman and director James Mangold unveiled two more photos offering new looks at the title character. If another star of the X-Men universe has his way, though, Logan won't be the last time we see Hugh Jackman as Wolverine on the big screen.

Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds said in a recent interview that he would love to try and change Hugh Jackman's mind about retiring his Wolverine character, and bring him back for a Deadpool vs. Wolverine movie. Hugh Jackman wouldn't completely rule out returning in such a movie, claiming that he could "totally see how that's the perfect fit," while adding that the "timing may be wrong." It could simply be that the success of Deadpool came too late, after Hugh Jackman had already planned on retiring his Wolverine character.

The photo that Hugh Jackman debuted on Twitter was accompanied by the caption "Fight or flight," which shows Wolverine running through the woods. The image released by James Mangold shows Logan at night, wearing his limo suit. We learned last year that Logan has taken on a job of driving a limousine, and we saw in early set photos from the production that limousine was riddled with bullet holes. Those early photos also gave us our first look at a young girl, played by Dafne Keen, who has since been confirmed as the mutant character X-23.

Last month, the official Logan website launched, which teased that the final trailer is coming in the very near future. It's possible that the trailer will launch in theaters with 20th Century Fox's A Cure For Wellness, which hits theaters on February 17, just two weeks before Logan arrives on March 3. Another possibility is that the trailer will debut during this year's Super Bowl, which will air on Fox next month, but that has yet to be confirmed either. The studio has yet to unveil an official synopsis yet, but there have been no shortage of unofficial story details surfacing.

The studio recently showed 40 minutes of the movie to fans and press members, and the early reactions praised Dafne Keen's portrayal of the mutant clone X-23, whose presence is teased during the post-credit sequence in X-Men: Apocalypse, when an unknown character is seen grabbing a vial of blood labeled "Wolverine." In the comics, Laura Kinney, a.k.a. X-23 was cloned from Wolverine's blood, the 23rd attempt at a clone, and the only successful one. It was also recently confirmed that Richard E. Grant is playing Dr. Zander Rice, through another photo that debuted on social media. In the comics, Zander Rice is one of the men who essentially created X-23. It remains to be seen how large of a role Dr. Zander Rice will have in Logan, which is partially inspired by the iconic Old Man Logan comics. In those comics, Logan loses his mutant healing abilities and finally starts to age. The comic also features a number of characters that Marvel Studios holds the rights to, such as Hulk, Hawkeye and Red Skull, which is likely one reason why this movie won't be a straight-up adaptation. Take a look at these new photos from Logan, as we wait for the new trailer to arrive.

Taken w/ SONY 7M2 55mm, ISO 1600 1/40 ƒ2 -- by JM pic.twitter.com/EzO9Sgnr4s — Mangold (@mang0ld) January 9, 2017