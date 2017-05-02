On Tuesday, May 16th, audiences across the country will re-immerse themselves in the bold and beautiful brutality of the Logan story, presented in stunning black and white for one night only. Alamo Drafthouse and 20th Century Fox Home Entertainment are proud to present Logan Noir, a new, monochromatic vision of one of the greatest comic hero films ever made. This one-time screening event will be followed by an exclusive, live streamed Q&A with director James Mangold. Alamo Drafthouse theaters across the country will present screenings and the Q&A beginning at 8pm EST on Tuesday, May 16th.

Los Angeles fans will also get the chance to see Logan slash through the big screen as Alamo Drafthouse and 20th Century Fox Home Entertainment co-present Logan Noir with American Cinematheque at the Egyptian Theatre. Tickets for all screenings are available now at Drafthouse.com/LoganNoir. Here's what Tim League, Alamo Drafthouse founder and CEO had to say about this Logan black and white screening below.

"It's an absolute honor to bring this unique and very special chapter to Alamo Drafthouse. Being able to do this with the film's creator only adds to the gravity of the event and we plan to make this an epic evening in all of our theaters."

Attendees in every location will be able to participate in the live discussion with Mangold via Twitter using the hashtag #AskAlamo. Attendees are requested to wear only black and white clothing and as a parting gift commemorating Logan's final ride, all theater guests in monochromatic attire will receive an exclusive commemorative event poster. Here's what director James Mangold had to say about why he wanted to bring showcase this black and white version of Logan.

"During production of Logan I took many black and white photographs and noticed how striking and dramatic our gritty settings and characters appeared in monochrome. The western and noir vibes of the film seemed to shine in the format and there was not a trace of modern comic hero movie sheen. Then, while editing, Fox and I started posting some of the black and white stills online and fans also began to respond enthusiastically, many hoping that they would get a chance to see the finished film in carefully timed, high contrast black and white. Well. Sometimes hope becomes reality."

Touting an R-rating, allowing fans to finally see Logan's legendary berserk rage unleashed, Mangold brings a visceral and gritty realism to the story, based on one of Marvel Comics' most popular characters. In the near future, a weary Logan (Hugh Jackman) cares for an ailing Professor X (Patrick Stewart) in a hideout on the Mexican border. But Logan's attempts to hide from the world and his legacy are upended when a young mutant (Dafne Keen) arrives, being pursued by dark forces.

Fox Home Entertainment has also announced that Logan will arrive on Digital HD on May 16 and 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray and DVD May 23. In addition to nearly 90 minutes of original content, including deleted scenes and a behind-the-scenes documentary, the Blu-ray will also include Logan Noir, a black and white version of the film that gives the acclaimed story an all-new look. The bonus features include an Audio commentary by Director James Mangold, Deleted scenes with optional audio commentary by James Mangold (Blu-ray only) and the Making Logan behind-the-scenes documentary (Blu-ray only). Take look at the Logan Noir logo below.