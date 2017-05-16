During the marketing campaign for Logan, there were quite a few black and white images released from the movie. That led many of us to hope we'd see a black and white version of Logan released at some point. Well, director James Mangold has granted our wishes, and today he's even released a trailer for Logain Noir. Guess what? It looks absolutely stunning.

The director took to his Twitter account to released the trailer, giving us a glimpse of what Logan will look like with its color stripped away. As it turns out, just about as good as most of us expected it would. Logan Noir is going to play in select Alamo Drafthouse theaters tonight for a one-night-only engagement that will also feature a special Q&A from Hugh Jackman. So if you think this looks like something you really want to see in theaters, you may want to check to see if there are still tickets available at a theater near you. Here's what James Mangold had to say about it.

"Logan in sumptuous B&W on Blu-ray & 4K Ultra HD May 23rd (along w/ color) and yes B&W in 4K in 4K package! And Noir in theaters tomorrow!"

Don't worry if you can't make it out to theaters to see the black and white cut of Logan, though. The noir version of the movie will be included with the digital HD release of the movie, as well as the Blu-ray/4K release. So you should be able to see Logan Noir one way or another, if you feel so inclined as a Wolverine fan, or as a fan of good movies in general. If anything, it is just a good enough excuse to watch one of the most beloved movies of the year again.

It isn't necessarily a surprise that a superhero movie was received well critically and did well at the box office. That happens fairly regularly. But Logan is in a league of its own. The movie currently holds 92 percent from critics and audiences on Rotten Tomatoes, which makes it one of the best-reviewed movies of 2017 overall. And, following in the footsteps of Deadpool, Logan was able to rake it in at the box office as an R-rated, ultra-violent, very different kind of comic book movie, grossing more than $600 million worldwide. That makes it by far the highest-grossing solo Wolverine movie that Hugh Jackman made during his run as the character. He may be hanging up the claws, but he saved the best for last, which is bittersweet for X-Men fans.

Logan hits digital platforms today, with the Blu-ray/DVD release set for May 23. Outside of the black and white cut of the movie, there are also quite a few worthwhile bonus features, such as a commentary from James Mangold, deleted scenes and a making-of documentary. Be sure to check out the trailer for Logan Noir for yourself below.