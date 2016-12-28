Sorry, Deadpool fans. It looks like we aren't going to be getting that reuniting of Deadpool and Wolverine we were hoping for in Logan. Earlier today, a report from The Wrap surfaced, saying that Ryan Reynolds had filmed a scene for the upcoming third solo Wolverine movie, but he and star Hugh Jackman, as well as director James Mangold have all come out and said the news is simply not true.

As one would expect, the news that Wade Wilson would be making an appearance in Logan got fans excited and the news spread like wildfire. Sadly, Ryan Reynolds took to his Twitter account in order to clear things up and declare that these reports are indeed false. Here is what he had to say in response to a fan who was excited about the potential to see Deadpool show up in Logan.

"Sadly, not true. Prisoner 24601 is on a solo mission."

Even though Ryan Reynolds had to break the bad news, he couldn't help but crack a little joke. Prisoner 24601 refers to the character of Jean Valjean from Les Miserables, who Hugh Jackman played in the movie adaptation. Director James Mangold also tweeted a response, saying that "For everyone freaking out, @TheWrap is dealing in fake news. Chill." Hugh Jackman simply responded with "what they said." So it is pretty safe to say a Deadpool cameo in Logan is out of the question. That said, Ryan Reynolds still wants to do a Deadpool and Wolverine movie at some point. Here is what he had to say in a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly.

"I want Deadpool and Wolverine in a movie together. What we're gonna have to do is convince Hugh. If anything, I'm going to need to do what I can to get my internet friends back on board to help rally another cause down the line. Hugh Jackman is one of the best human beings. Part of the reason I want to do a Deadpool/Wolverine movie is not just because I think the two would light the screen on fire but I genuinely love the guy."

Ryan Reynolds first played a version of the Deadpool in X-Men Origins: Wolverine, but that wasn't what one would call memorable. At least not in a good way. It largely considered a low point for the X-Men franchise and treated the character of Wade Wilson very poorly, in terms of being faithfully adapted from the comics. So it would surely be nice if Fox could reunite Wolverine and The Merc With a Mouth in a more proper way at some point, but it won't be in Logan. That much is clear now.

Logan stars Hugh Jackman, Boyd Holbrook, Dafne Keen, Stephen Merchant, Doris Morgado, Elizabeth Rodriguez, Richard E. Grant and Patrick Stewart. Unfortunately, it won't star Ryan Reynolds. James Mangold is directing the movie, who is returning after helming The Wolverine. Logan is set for release on March 3, 2017. You can check out the Twitter responses for yourself below.

Sadly, not true. Prisoner 24601 is on a solo mission. https://t.co/5czBmMRfY1 — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) December 28, 2016