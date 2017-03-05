Audiences came out in droves to see Logan, which marks Hugh Jackman's final performance as Wolverine, with an impressive box office opening with $85.3 million, which surpassed both 2009's X-Men Origins: Wolverine and 2013's The Wolverine. While the movie was widely praised by fans and critics alike, there is one aspect of the movie that some fans were disappointed in. Contrary to previous rumors, there isn't actually a post-credit scene in Logan, with James Mangold explaining in a new interview why he decided not to use a post-credit scene.

Director James Mangold has said in the past that Logan will be a much different superhero movie than fans are used to seeing, and the filmmaker revealed in a new interview with The Toronto Sun that part of being different was leaving out a post-credit scene. There had been rumors that the movie does in fact feature a post-credit scene, but those reports proved to be false. Here's what director James Mangold had to say about why he didn't want to use a post-credit scene.

"The only way we came out with a different movie was trying to do it differently. So I was pretty fanatical about saying, If this is how these other movies are doing it, we're going the other way.' If there's normally a cameo or an end-credit scene, we're not doing that. That's essentially turning it into a product that has to come out of the widget machine the same way every time and that's not how the best movies are going to get made... in any genre."

Instead of a post-credit scene, there was a surprise Deadpool 2 teaser that was shown between the regular trailers and the opening of the movie. The filmmaker made it quite clear that he isn't exactly a fan of these post-credit scenes, revealing that he always wants to challenge the "rules" put in place by filmmakers before him, especially since post-credit scenes have become so common thanks to the Marvel Cinematic Universe putting at least one post-credit scene in all of their movies. Here's what the filmmaker had to say below.

"The second it's like, 'Well, you're supposed to serve cheesecake at the end of the meal,' my response is, 'Really? Is that the new rule? I can't serve dinner at my house without cheesecake at the end?' That's a good enough reason not to do it. And really, what are those scenes but ads for another movie? We were trying to make a movie that begun and ended on its own terms. There was nothing else to say, because we had said it. I didn't make Cop Land and put a post-credit scene in there. I didn't make Walk the Line, and then after the credits put in one extra song with Reese Witherspoon and Joaquin Phoenix."

While Logan does represent Hugh Jackman's last Wolverine movie for now, there has been speculation that he could return for a Deadpool vs. Wolverine movie. Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds has said in previous interviews that he wants Hugh Jackman to come back as Wolverine one more time in a movie that would team him up with the Merc With the Mouth. As of now, though, Hugh Jackman is officially retired as Logan, but the actor has hinted in the past that he may feel differently about retirement in a few years from now.