Deadpool is not just a fun, successful, R-rated comic book movie. It is officially breaking new ground after scoring a couple of Golden Globes nominations recently. And star Ryan Reynolds is riding high on the success. Deadpool 2 is already gearing up for production, but his plans for The Merc With a Mouth go way beyond that. He has his sights set on bigger, better things and one of those things includes a crossover movie with Hugh Jackman as Wolverine. Ryan Reynolds sounds like he really wants to make it happen and interestingly enough, Hugh Jackman hasn't totally ruled it out.

Variety recently spoke with the Deadpool star extensively about his decade-long journey to get the character a solo movie and his plans for the future. He and Fox have apparently at least mapped out several potential stories for the future, saying that he "would love to play Deadpool for as long as they would let me play Deadpool." But the one thing Ryan Reynolds is clearly most interested in doing involves Wolverine. This isn't the first time he has expressed interest in doing the movie, and if he has his way, it is going to happen. Here is what he had to say about it.

"I have no idea if I can change his mind. It's the audience: I would exclusively exploit that relationship to get Hugh back for another one."

The upcoming third solo Wolverine movie Logan is due out in just a couple of short months, with Hugh Jackman making it very clear that he intends to hang up his claws after this sequel. However, Variety also caught up with him and when discussing the possible crossover movie with Deadpool, he wouldn't totally rule it out. Here is what he had to say.

"I'm hesitating, because I could totally see how that's the perfect fit. But the timing may be wrong."

Hugh Jackman may be hesitating, but he hasn't said no yet and that is enough to give fans, as well as Ryan Reynolds, hope that it could happen. While Deadpool is breaking some ground, in that it is the first live-action comic book movie to ever score a Best Picture nomination in the 74-year history of the Golden Globes, Ryan Reynolds thinks it could be Logan that truly opens the door for these movies in the near future. Here is what he had to say about it.

"'Logan' looks like a movie that might break that glass ceiling. I know first hand that it's amazing. I've seen some of it. It's mind-blowing.

If Logan really can break that "glass ceiling" and get some serious awards consideration, say a Best Picture nomination at the Academy Awards, for example, that would maybe be enough to convince Hugh Jackman that he still has a little Wolverine left in him. Fox is probably more eager than anyone to get such a movie going. Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds appeared on screen together as versions of their respective mutant characters in X-Men Origins: Wolverine back in 2009, but that is far from what most consider to be a good comic book movie and more importantly, they really botched the character of Deadpool. So, surely, both of them would like a chance to do things the right way, but at 48-years-old, Hugh Jackman isn't young anymore and he surely wants to explore other projects outside of the X-Men franchise.

At the moment, Deadpool 2 doesn't have a release date but is ramping up for production with John Wick co-director David Leitch, who took over after Tim Miller left the project over "creative differences." Wolverine 3 is in the can and was directed by James Mangold, who also directed 2013's The Wolverine. Like Deadpool, the movie is R-rated and expectations are very high after the first teaser trailer blew fans away a couple of months ago. The movie is slated for release on March 3 and could very well be the last time we see Hugh Jackman as Wolverine. However, if Ryan Reynolds can rally enough fan support, which is how they got Deadpool made in the first place, then maybe, just maybe, that Deadpool and Wolverine movie can happen in the future.