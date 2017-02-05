Hugh Jackman is getting ready to hang up the claws after playing Wolverine for nearly two decades, but not before giving fans one last, hopefully excellent adventure in the X-Men universe. 20th Century Fox knows that fans are very eager to see Wolverine's last ride, so they decided to give Logan some ad time during the Super Bowl. Lucky for us, they already dropped the new Logan Super Bowl spot online.

20th Century Fox uploaded the brand new spot for Logan, which will be the third solo Wolverine movie, to their YouTube channel just after it aired as part of the Super Bowl 51 festivities. The video doesn't feature a ton of new footage, but it does condense a lot of the best shots we have seen in previous trailers into a very action-packed, intense and dark tease. They also decided to go the patriotic route, by setting this Super Bowl spot for Logan to the tune of "Amazing Grace." It definitely paints a very bleak future for Mutants, which seems to line up with what we have heard about the movie up to this point. Here is the official synopsis for Logan.

"In the near future, a weary Logan cares for an ailing Professor X in a hide out on the Mexican border. But Logan's attempts to hide from the world and his legacy are up-ended when a young mutant arrives, being pursued by dark forces."

While there wasn't a ton of new footage in this Logan spot, we do get a cool, new look at Stephen Merchant as Caliban and some new footage of the mutant X-23, played by Dafne Keen, seemingly making something of a jailbreak with a bunch of other youngsters. One of the most interesting things about Logan is that it is going to be R-rated, which is something that no other X-Men movie prior to Deadpool had the luxury of. That means the creative team and Hugh Jackman are going to be able to crank up the carnage and show a side of Wolverine fans have never seen on the big screen before. Even though this spot was aired on TV, it is still easy to see that this is going to be a much more violent, and possibly true-to-form version of Wolverine. Fox has largely kept the movie under lock and key, but they did show 40-minutes of the movie to a crowd at a media event a couple of months ago and the response to that was highly positive. All early indicators point to Logan being the Wolverine movie we have all been waiting for.

Logan stars Hugh Jackman, Boyd Holbrook, Dafne Keen, Stephen Merchant, Doris Morgado, Elizabeth Rodriguez, Richard E. Grant and Patrick Stewart. James Mangold, who also directed The Wolverine is directing the movie, which is set for release on March 3, 2017. You can check out the the brand new Super Bowl spot for Logan for yourself below.