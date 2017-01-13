Sadly for fans of the X-Men franchise, Hugh Jackman is getting ready to hang up the claws as Wolverine after nearly two decades playing him. Assuming Ryan Reynolds can't talk him into coming back for a movie with Deadpool, that is. On the plus side, we still have one more standalone Wolverine movie coming in the form of Logan this March, which is easily one of the most anticipated movies of the year. Now, Hugh Jackman has finally revealed the official synopsis for the upcoming Wolverine adventure.

The 48-year-old actor jumped on his Twitter to reveal this first official synopsis for Logan, which is a bit surprising since the movie is coming out in just a couple of months. Similar to much of the rest of the marketing materials for Logan, it is set against the backdrop of a gorgeous black and white, ominous photo from the movie. Here is the synopsis.

"In the near future, a weary Logan cares for an ailing Professor X in a hide out on the Mexican border. But Logan's attempts to hide from the world and his legacy are up-ended when a young mutant arrives, being pursued by dark forces."

The synopsis is pretty brief and makes a lot of sense based on what we saw in the first trailer for Logan, but it still seems like Fox is trying to reveal the bare minimum about this movie ahead of the release. The "young mutant" that is referenced in the synopsis for Logan is X-23, who is basically the female version of Wolverine and is the little girl that we have seen in some of the marketing material and the first teaser. The "dark forces" are the Reavers, who are being led by Narcos star Boyd Holbrook.

As much as Hugh Jackman and Fox want to keep Logan under wraps until the movie hits theaters, they still have one more trailer on the way, which is starting to feel like it will be coming very soon. Recently, the studio launched a website is called 1974 Frames of Logan which allowed fans to sign up and receive a limited-edition postcard from the movie. The postcard will feature a single frame from the upcoming, full-length trailer for Logan, of which, they will be giving away a total of 1974, which is a reference to the year that Wolverine made his first appearance in the comics. Fans are being encouraged to share their postcards online once they receive them with the hashtag #OneLastTime. Recently, both Hugh Jackman and director James Mangold both shared the first of these postcards online. So as these cards get sent out and make their way online, it figures that the trailer won't be far behind.

Logan stars Hugh Jackman, Boyd Holbrook, Dafne Keen, Stephen Merchant, Doris Morgado, Elizabeth Rodriguez, Richard E. Grant and Patrick Stewart. James Mangold is directing the movie, which is set for release on March 3, 2017. You can check out the photo and synopsis for Logan that Hugh Jackman tweeted out for yourself below.