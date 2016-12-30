Hugh Jackman is getting ready to hang up his Adamantium claws for good as fan-favorite mutant Wolverine, but not without a final, R-rated feature. 20th Century Fox is getting ready to release Logan, the third and final solo Wolverine movie, in just a few months and the marketing campaign is ramping up. Now, the studio has just launched a new website for Logan, teasing the final trailer for the movie and giving fans a cool opportunity.

The website is called 1974 Frames of Logan and allows fans to sign up and receive a limited-edition postcard from the movie. The postcard will feature a single frame from the upcoming, full-length trailer for Logan, of which, they will be giving away a total of 1974. Fans are being encouraged to share their postcards online once they receive them with the hashtag #OneLastTime. So if fans are willing to share and are willing to do a very complicated puzzle of sorts, we can probably see a flip-book-style version of the new Logan trailer before it drops online.

The significance of the number 1974 likely has to do with The Incredible Hulk #180, which was released in that year. It was the very first time Wolverine ever appeared in a comic book as a nemesis to Hulk at the time, but he only appeared at the very end of that issue. His first full appearance was in the following issue, The Incredible Hulk #181. He was eventually made a part of the X-Men and the rest is, as they say, history. Wolverine was created by legendary comic book writer Len Wein and Marvel's art director at the time, John Romita Sr. He was drawn by Herb Temple in these first two issues.

Interestingly enough, this will only be the second trailer we have seen for Logan and according to the website, it will be the final trailer. That is very uncommon for a blockbuster superhero movie of this nature. Usually, there are three or four trailers for a big movie like something in the X-Men franchise. Apparently, the studio and the creators don't want to give too much away, which might be for the best since this is Hugh Jackman's last time playing the character. It is also probably going to be Patrick Stewart's last time playing Professor X, in addition to being the first time we will see the mutant X-23 on screen, who is essentially the female version of Wolverine. So there is a lot of significance with this movie.

There is no official word yet on when the new Logan trailer will drop, but it is expected to land in mid-January. For those who want to get in on the 1974 postcard action, sign up fast, because they will surely go quickly. Logan stars Hugh Jackman, Boyd Holbrook, Dafne Keen, Stephen Merchant, Doris Morgado, Elizabeth Rodriguez, Richard E. Grant and Patrick Stewart. James Mangold is directing Logan, which is set for release on March 3, 2017.