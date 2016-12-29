Yesterday, the internet just about lost their collective minds when it was reported by The Wrap that Ryan Reynolds had shot a scene for the upcoming Wolverine movie Logan. Sadly, not long after, the creative team behind Logan and Ryan Reynolds himself claimed the report was totally false, crushing fanboy and fangirls hopes and dreams. The important thing is, at least according to Reynolds is that there is a very good reason for it.

The Deadpool star and beloved Canadian took to his Twitter account to clear things up a bit more. He explained that Logan is going to be a great movie, but Deadpool simply doesn't fit the tone and wouldn't naturally make sense in the movie. Here is what he had to say.

"No. I want a Deadpool/Wolvie film. But Logan is its own unique & perfect thing. The Big Red Shit-Talker wouldn't mix with the tone."

The silver lining here is that Logan is going to stand on its own as the Wolverine movie we have all been dying to see, with Ryan Reynolds calling it "perfect." It is unfortunate that we aren't going to get the redemption fans were hoping to see, following X-Men Origins: Wolverine, where Deadpool first was played by Reynolds in disastrous fashion. That wasn't so much his fault as it was the fault of a bad movie that treated a beloved character poorly in terms of being faithful. However, if Ryan Reynolds gets his way, we will see a Deadpool and Wolverine movie at some point, as he said in his tweet. That echoes a statement he made in a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly.

"I want Deadpool and Wolverine in a movie together. What we're gonna have to do is convince Hugh. If anything, I'm going to need to do what I can to get my internet friends back on board to help rally another cause down the line. Hugh Jackman is one of the best human beings. Part of the reason I want to do a Deadpool/Wolverine movie is not just because I think the two would light the screen on fire but I genuinely love the guy."

Hugh Jackman has made it very clear that Logan is going to be his last go as Wolverine, but maybe Ryan Reynolds will be able to charm him back into the X-Men fold at some point. Fox would certainly be up for it. Interestingly enough, The Wrap is still standing by their initial report. They ran a follow-up piece yesterday, saying that Ryan Reynolds has shot a scene as Deadpool that will be shown with Logan, but probably as a post-credit scene and he won't appear on screen with Wolverine. Here is what they had to say.

"For the record, TheWrap has not reported that Deadpool and Logan would appear side-by-side..."John Wick" co-director David Leitch was hired to direct "Deadpool 2" and replace director Tim Miller. TheWrap's insider said he recently directed Reynolds in the new scene."

Logan stars Hugh Jackman, Boyd Holbrook, Dafne Keen, Stephen Merchant, Doris Morgado, Elizabeth Rodriguez, Richard E. Grant and Patrick Stewart. Unfortunately, it won't star Ryan Reynolds in a post credit cameo (unless all involved are lying, which is possible). James Mangold is directing the movie, who is returning after helming The Wolverine. Logan is set for release on March 3, 2017. You can check out the Twitter response from Ryan Reynolds for yourself below.