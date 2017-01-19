This morning, fans were treated not only to the final trailer for 20th Century Fox's Logan, but also a red band trailer for the last-ever Wolverine movie as well. That UK trailer included a scene where Professor X reveals he's "f---ing 90" years old." While there were previously rumors that the story is set in the year 2024, director James Mangold confirmed in a new interview that the story actually takes place in the year 2029. As it turns out, there's a very good reason for why this year was chosen.

ComicBook.com recently got to sit down with Logan director James Mangold, who revealed he wanted to have some "elbow room" between the epilogue scene in X-Men: Days of Future Past, which is set in the year 2023 or 2024. The director added that he thinks some of these superhero movies, that take place right after one another, are essentially big-budget TV shows, but he wanted to give himself enough breathing room from the Days of Future Past epilogue to tell his story. Here's what he had to say below.

"It's year 2029 when the movie takes place. There's an epilogue scene in Days of Future Past which is 2024, or 2023, something like that. I just wanted to get far enough past. My goal was real simple: it was to pick a time where I had enough elbow room that I was clear of existing entanglements. Part of the way I think these films stop being fresh (these films being franchise comic book movies) is when you find yourself making essentially a television series with $200 million episodes where you're literally just picking up where the last one left off and you're making a mini-series. Then, it's impossible to do something fresh, meaning essentially you're just a director on the 14th episode of a television show picking up where the last one left off and people are going to be really startled by any discontinuity or changes. The goal here was to somehow make a film that's different: to be a filmmaker myself and go, 'How would I bring myself to this? What would I do if I was starting from scratch? What would I explore? What have I seen not explored?' Not only in the X-Men universe but in comic book movies in general."

The synopsis reveals that in the near future, a weary Logan cares for an ailing Professor X in a hide out on the Mexican border. But Logan's attempts to hide from the world and his legacy are up-ended when a young mutant arrives, being pursued by dark forces. The story is partially based on the Old Man Logan comics story line, but it will also include elements of other comics, since there are a number of characters that can't be featured in this story, since Marvel Studios owns the rights to characters such as Hawkeye, Hulk and Red Skull. The new trailer that debuted this week reveals that there are actually X-Men comic books, loosely based on the superhero group's exploits, but it remains to be seen how the comics will figure into the story.

There has been a rumor swirling around that Patrick Stewart's iconic Professor X character will be killed off in Logan. One of the mysterious photos featured a glimpse at Logan's limousine door, which is riddled with bullet holes. Some fans believe it's that exact spot where Professor X is sitting, which some have theorized could mean that Professor X may be killed in this movie. Since this is the final Wolverine movie, it would make sense for the Professor's death to happen here, and we already know that he has fallen quite ill when this story begins. Hopefully we'll have more details about Logan soon as we get closer to the March 3 release date.