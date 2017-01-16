A few weeks ago, 20th Century Fox launched a viral website offering fans a special postcard featuring one of 1974 frames from the final Logan trailer. Those postcards were sent out last week, with star Hugh Jackman and director James Mangold sharing the first and last frames. Today, we have word that this trailer debuts Thursday, January 19, and that it will in fact be a full trailer, reportedly clocking in at two minutes and 21 seconds.

Trailer Track spotted a Facebook listing by Fox Taiwan, which revealed the final Logan trailer will drop on Thursday, January 19. Some fans were concerned that the final trailer will be quite short, since 1,974 frames comes in an at just under 90 seconds. The German agency FSK recently rated the new trailer, revealing that the runtime is two minutes and 21 seconds. Much like the October trailer launch, there have been two separate trailers that have been rated, so its possible that the 1974-frame trailer will be the shorter of the pair.

The site also claims that the trailer is expected to debut in the "normal time" of 6 AM PT/9 AM ET/2 PM UK, but that has yet to be confirmed by 20th Century Fox or the filmmakers. If this trailer launch is actually happening on Thursday, we'll most certainly get some sort of confirmation by 20th Century Fox and/or the filmmakers within the next few days, perhaps even a trailer preview of some kind. This update also comes just one day after director James Mangold unveiled three new photos, featuring Logan (Hugh Jackman), Professor X (Patrick Stewart) and X-23 (Dafne Keen).

The official synopsis was released last week, confirming earlier rumors that both Logan and Professor X (Patrick Stewart) are sick, with the synopsis teasing that a "weary Logan cares for an ailing Professor X in a hide out on the Mexican border." The synopsis continues that Logan's "attempts to hide from the world" are up-ended by a young mutant, Dafne Keen's X-23, who is "being pursued by dark forces." Earlier photos that debuted on the "wponx" Instagram revealed that the story was set in El Paso, Texas, which is right on the Mexican border.

The cast also includes Boyd Holbrook as the villainous Donald Pierce, along with Richard E. Grant as Dr. Xander Rice, Stephen Merchant as Caliban and Eriq La Salle in unspecified roles. James Mangold directs from a script by David James Kelly and Michael Green, with 20th Century Fox setting a March 3, 2017 release date. Logan will be going up against Lionsgate's The Shack, The Weinstein Company's Leap! and Open Road Films' Before I Fall. We'll bring you the Logan trailer this Thursday as soon as it arrives online, so be sure to check back on Thursday, and throughout the week for more updates.