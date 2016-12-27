2016 was nothing if not an interesting year for superhero movies, but there were definitely some serious bright spots. Sadly, X-Men: Apocalypse didn't quite live up to the hype, so fans will have to look ahead to next year with Logan, which will be the third solo Wolverine movie in the X-Men franchise, and Hugh Jackman's final turn as the character. Now, he has shared another new image from the upcoming movie online.

The beloved Australian actor took to his Twitter account in order to deliver a bit of a belated Christmas gift for Wolverine fans in the form of a new, color image from Logan. The only reason it is worth mentioning that it is a color image is because many of the images that Fox has shared from the movie have been in black and white. Outside of it being color, it doesn't offer much that we haven't already seen, but it is quite a lovely image of Hugh Jackman standing next to a car that we have seen in the trailer for the movie.

We still don't know a ton about Logan in terms of major story points, which is interesting considering how much marketing material we have seen for the movie so far. We do know that it will very loosely follow the Old Man Logan storyline from the comics and that the mutant X-23, who is something of a female version of Wolverine, will be appearing. We also know that the Reavers will be the main villains, with Donald Pierce (Boyd Holbrook) leading the charge. Additionally, Patrick Stewart will also be having one last go as Professor X, which should help to entice long-time fans of the franchise. Not only that, but the first trailer for Logan was met with near universal praise, with many calling it one of the best trailers of 2016. Fox also recently showed 40-minutes of footage at an event and those who saw it were raving about it, so this could very much be the Wolverine movie we've been waiting for.

Hugh Jackman didn't provide a caption for this latest photo, but he did tag director James Mangold in it, who is returning to direct after helming The Wolverine, which was met with much better response than X-Men Origins: Wolverine was. The movie grossed a very respectable $414 million worldwide, but with Logan being the last time Hugh Jackman is playing the beloved mutant, the box office take on this outing will likely be quite a bit more. Never underestimate how much X-Men fans love Hugh Jackman. Not to mention that Fox proved with Deadpool that an R-rated movie won't necessarily suffer financially because of it. It is more about providing fans with a good movie.

Logan stars Hugh Jackman, Boyd Holbrook, Dafne Keen, Stephen Merchant, Doris Morgado, Elizabeth Rodriguez, Richard E. Grant and Patrick Stewart. James Mangold is directing the movie, which is set for release on March 3, 2017. Be sure to check out the brand new photo from Logan for yourself below.