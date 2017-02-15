With just a few weeks left until Logan hits theaters nationwide, 20th Century Fox has unveiled a new clip featuring the young mutant X-23 (Dafne Keen). This clip is archived footage of Laura's surgeries, where the adamantium claws were infused within her skeletal system, as she displays her mutant healing powers, presumably for the first time. It isn't specified where exactly this is taking place, but it certainly does shed some intriguing light on X-23's backstory. We also have a new IMAX poster, plus some insight about how worried the studio was about Logan's darker tone.

Variety caught up with 20th Century Fox film chairman Stacey Snider at the Recode Media conference Tuesday in Laguna Niguel, California, where she said that the much darker tone of Logan was troublesome to the studio. The studio executive compared the story told in Logan to a Western, which her colleagues weren't too thrilled about. Here's what she had to say about how the studio grappled with this R-rated superhero movie.

"Inside, there was real consternation about the intensity of the tone of the film. It's more of an elegy about life and death. The paradigm for it was a Western, and my colleagues were up in arms. It's not a wise-cracking cigar-chomping mutton-sporting Wolverine, and the debate internally became, isn't that freakin' boring? Isn't it exciting to imagine Wolverine as a real guy and he's world-weary and he doesn't want to fight anymore until a little girl needs him?"

The film was officially handed an R rating last month, for brutal violence and nudity, and we saw in the script page revealed by director James Magnold in October, that they were presumably always shooting for that R rating. After the success of Deadpool, most studios were more open to R-rated fare, although Logan certainly does seem much darker than Deadpool, or any other X-Men movie to come before it, for that matter. Still, since this is Hugh Jackman's last time portraying Wolverine, it will be interesting to see how fans respond to such a tonal shift.

We got another glimpse of this dark tone in a Logan clip that debuted last week, which shows Hugh Jackman's title character at his depressing new job as a limo driver, as he takes a number of different groups through the streets of El Paso, Texas. This story is set in the near future, where a weary Logan cares for an ailing Professor X in a hide out on the Mexican border. But Logan's attempts to hide from the world and his legacy are up-ended when a young mutant arrives, being pursued by dark forces. Hugh Jackman leads a cast that includes Boyd Holbrook as the villainous Donald Pierce, along with Richard E. Grant as Dr. Xander Rice, Stephen Merchant as Caliban and Eriq La Salle. Take a look at the new clip and poster for Logan, as we get ready for the March 3 release date.