Sadly, Hugh Jackman is getting ready to hang up the claws and is all but finished playing Wolverine in the X-Men franchise. The good news is that we are getting one final movie from him in the form of Logan, which is coming out in just a few months. Now, Hugh Jackman has shared a brand new, gorgeous poster for the upcoming third and final solo Wolverine movie.

Hugh Jackman shared the new poster on his Twitter with the simple caption of "sunset," along with the movie's title and release date. An appropriate caption, since it simply features Logan walking away from a beautifully lit sunset with his claws popped, looking like he is either heading to or from some seriously bitter action. It may be simple, but it is certainly effective. He also shared a photo of the same image being painted on the side of a building in California, though, it isn't quite finished yet. Jackman made note of that by saying "work in progress on the 405."

We still don't know a ton about Logan in terms of major story points, which is interesting considering how much marketing material we have seen for the movie so far. We do know that it will very loosely follow the Old Man Logan storyline from the comics and that the mutant X-23, who is something of a female version of Wolverine, will be appearing. We also know that the Reavers will be the main villains, with Donald Pierce (Boyd Holbrook) leading the charge. Additionally, Patrick Stewart will also be having one last go as Professor X, which should help to entice long-time fans of the franchise. Not only that, but the first trailer for Logan was met with near universal praise, with many calling it one of the best trailers of 2016. Fox also recently showed 40-minutes of footage at an event and those who saw it were raving about it, so this could very much be the Wolverine movie we've been waiting for.

Those who are eager to see some of that footage are in luck, because it looks like we will be getting a second trailer for Logan pretty soon. According to Trailer Track, another trailer for Wolverine 3 has already been rated and will probably be landing online during the week of January 16. If this new trailer is even half as good as the first teaser, fans will surely be excited to see what 20th Century Fox has in store for Hugh Jackman's last turn as the iconic Marvel mutant.

Logan stars Hugh Jackman, Boyd Holbrook, Dafne Keen, Stephen Merchant, Doris Morgado, Elizabeth Rodriguez, Richard E. Grant and Patrick Stewart. James Mangold is directing the movie, who is returning after directing The Wolverine. The movie is set for release on March 3, 2017. Be sure to check out the new poster for Logan for yourself below and be on the lookout for the new trailer next month.