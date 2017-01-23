Back in May, producer Simon Kinberg confirmed that production was under way on Logan, the final Wolverine movie starring Hugh Jackman. And that the movie will be R-rated. Today, James Mangold announced on social media that the MPAA has awarded an R rating for Logan, while explaining why this particular rating was handed out. Here's what the filmmaker had to say in a brief Twitter statement..

"Official: Please be advised that Logan has been rated R for 'strong brutal violence and language throughout, and for brief nudity.'"

The filmmaker wouldn't offer more details about the rating on Twitter, including which cast members go nude in the film. The strong language was teased a few months ago when James Mangold released a photo featuring the second page of the Logan screenplay, containing a number of "f-bombs" and a scene where Logan is being beaten by a group known as the Bangers. That script page also revealed that Logan's mutation has faded, and he is now in a "chronic state of pain," which leads him to resort to using "booze as a painkiller."

We first heard about a potential R-rating for Wolverine 3 back in February, just days after 20th Century Fox's R-rated superhero adventure Deadpool debuted to a record-breaking $132.4 million at the box office. That report also added more fuel to the speculative fire that this movie was an adaptation of the Old Man Logan comics, where Wolverine loses his mutant powers and starts to age, as he goes on a cross-country journey where he meets a number of Marvel heroes. Since many of the characters in that comic are controlled by Marvel Studios, such as Hawkeye, Hulk and Red Skull, this isn't a direct adaptation of that comic. Although it's clear that this movie will feature elements from that comic.

This rating announcement comes just days after the director explained why this Wolverine movie is set in the year 2029, which is roughly five years after the prologue scene in X-Men: Days of Future Past. The filmmaker says he wants his story to take place past anything that was already been seen in the X-Men movie universe, so he was clear of the "existing entanglements" of the franchise. While he didn't mention the Marvel Cinematic Universe by name, he said that these big superhero franchises that take place right after the previous movie is essentially a television series with $200 million "episodes." Over the weekend, Hugh Jackman seemed to indicate that Logan isn't even set within the X-Men movie universe, but James Mangold later clarified that isn't exactly what he meant.

The cast also includes Boyd Holbrook as the villainous Donald Pierce, Stephen Merchant as Caliban, Richard E. Grant as Dr. Xander Rice and Patrick Stewart as an ailing Professor X, along with Eriq La Salle in an unspecified role. James Mangold directs Logan from a script by David James Kelly and Michael Green. Logan could very well end up being one of this year's first blockbusters, hitting theaters on March 3, going up against Lionsgate's The Shack, The Weinstein Company's Leap and Open Road Films' Before I Fall. Take a look at James Mangold's tweet below revealing the official MPAA rating for Logan.