A few weeks ago, just before the New Year was rung in, 20th Century Fox launched a Logan website that not only teased the final trailer is coming soon, but offered 1,974 lucky fans a chance to own their own special piece of the trailer itself. The website was entitled 1974 frames of Logan, which gave fans a chance to sign up and receive a limited edition postcard that features one of the 1974 frames in this impending sneak peek. As it turns out, star Hugh Jackman and director James Mangold received the first and last postcard frames, which they both shared today through social media.

At almost exactly the same time this morning, both Hugh Jackman and James Mangold took to Twitter to share their postcard frames. James Mangold had the very first frame, which shows the outline of Logan's Chrysler 300 limousine, although we can't see the full vehicle. You may recall that earlier set photos from the production showed that vehicle riddled with bullet holes, while other reports revealed that Logan had taken this job in El Paso, Texas.

Hugh Jackman then debuted the final frame from the trailer, which features his title character driving with the young X-23 sitting in the passenger's seat. While this website popped up a few weeks ago, the studio has not yet announced when this final trailer will debut. It's possible that it may arrive during the Super Bowl next month, or it could also be attached to prints of 20th Century Fox's A Cure For Wellness, which hits theaters on February 17. Then again, that's just a few weeks before Logan hits theaters on March 3, so perhaps it could debut sooner rather than later.

Hugh Jackman has confirmed several times that this movie will mark his last time playing Wolverine, but earlier this month, the actor admitted that it would be a "perfect fit" if he signed on to return as Wolverine in a Wolverine vs. Deadpool movie. That movie would see Logan going toe-to-toe with Ryan Reynolds as the Merc With the Mouth, following 20th Century Fox's wildly successful Deadpool movie, which became the highest-grossing R-rated movie in cinematic history. It's also possible that the actor has no intention of un-retiring the Wolverine character after Logan, but only time will tell.

The cast also includes Boyd Holbrook as the villainous Donald Pierce, Stephen Merchant as Caliban, Richard E. Grant as Dr. Xander Rice and Patrick Stewart as an ailing Professor X, along with Eriq La Salle in an unspecified role. James Mangold directs Logan from a script by David James Kelly and Michael Green. Logan could very well end up being one of this year's first blockbusters, hitting theaters on March 3, going up against Lionsgate's The Shack, The Weinstein Company's Leap and Open Road Films' Before I Fall. Logan should have no trouble coming out on top at the box office in its opening weekend, but it remains to be seen how big its opening weekend will be. Take a look at the first and last frames from the new Logan trailer.