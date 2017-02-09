20th Century Fox has debuted an intriguing new clip from Logan today, which gives us a glimpse into the title character's (Hugh Jackman) new job as a limo driver. While Logan is seen driving around with a bridal party and a number of other intriguing customers, we hear a voice message he leaves for someone who is selling a "Sunseeker" boat, as Wolverine tries to talk him down in the price. This voice message offers some interesting hints about the story, while showing how miserable Wolverine's daily life has become.

The clip surfaced on 20th Century Fox YouTube, which is interestingly enough in black and white, although we've seen in the Logan trailers and other pieces of the footage that the film is most certainly not entirely in black and white. While it isn't quite clear why director James Mangold chose to go with a black and white look for this sequence, the call starts with an interesting tidbit. At the beginning of his call to the seller, identified as Mr. Esperanza, Logan reveals his name is "James Howlett," the character's real name before he joined the Weapon X program. James/Logan reveals that he is calling about a "96 Sunseeker," just as we see an ad with a picture of this boat he's calling about.

The call also reveals a few other interesting details, such as, even though Logan has taken a job driving a limousine, he apparently has $60,000 in cash lying around to buy this boat, which he reveals is a "retirement gift" for his dad. The boat is listed in the ad for $70,000, but Logan tries to talk him down, since the boat does need repairs, and he makes sure to tell this seller that he has the $60,000 in cash, with no paperwork, as he hopes to work something out as soon as possible. It's also possible that the "dad" he's buying this boat for may be an ailing Professor X (Patrick Stewart), perhaps so he can spend his final days at sea. That's only speculation for now, but it is certainly possible.

Back in October, just as the official title of Logan was revealed, director James Mangold took to Twitter to reveal a photo of the second page of the screenplay, which showed that Logan was getting older and his healing powers had diminished, which resulted in Logan turning to booze to dull the pain. At the very end of this clip, after seeing Logan drive various customers around, we see him take a drink from a small liquor bottle while driving, just as his message to Mr. Esparanza ends. While this scene wasn't described on the second page of the script that we saw, it most likely takes place early on in the movie, before he meets the young mutant X-23.

In the near future, a weary Logan cares for an ailing Professor X in a hide out on the Mexican border. But Logan's attempts to hide from the world and his legacy are up-ended when a young mutant arrives, being pursued by dark forces. Hugh Jackman leads a cast that includes Boyd Holbrook as the villainous Donald Pierce, along with Richard E. Grant as Dr. Xander Rice, Stephen Merchant as Caliban and Eriq La Salle in unspecified roles. James Mangold directs from a script by David James Kelly and Michael Green, with 20th Century Fox setting a March 3, 2017 release date. Logan will be going up against Lionsgate's The Shack, The Weinstein Company's Leap! and Open Road Films' Before I Fall. Take a look at this new clip for Logan as we get closer and closer to the release date.