When the final Logan trailer debuted last week, one of the early scenes featured Hugh Jackman's title character discovering that Dafne Keen's X-23 is a fan of the X-Men comics. We get a brief glimpse at some of the panels, as Logan rmuses that "maybe a quarter of it happened," referring to the events depicted in these fictional pages. As it turns out, this on-screen comic book was actually brought to life for the film by Marvel's chief creative officer, Joe Quesada, who is sharing the page as seen in the trailer. If that wasn't enough, Hugh Jackman just debuted a sneak peek at the new Empire Magazine cover featuring a look at Logan after having been shot numerous times, along with four more photos from inside magazine.

Joe Quesada posted the comic book images on his Tumblr page last night, explaining how he worked closely with Wolverine director James Mangold on these designs. He also adds that there was more than one page he worked on, so perhaps those will be shared as we get closer to the March 3 release date. Here's what the Marvel executive had to say on his Tumblr page.

"Since this page is already public, as seen in the mind blowing Logan trailer, I'm guessing it's okay to post these process pieces. It was a blast working closely with James Mangold on creating these pages (yes, there's more than one) and thrilled to have been invited on the project. Attached are my final digital pencils that Dan Panosian had to recreate in a more 90s ink and coloring style and boy did he nail the look! And for those interested in this kind of stuff, also attached are the thumbnail and rough layout where you can see some of the art reworked before the final."

We know that Logan is set in the year 2029, but these comics date back to the 1990s. After X-Men: Days of Future Past essentially wiped out the continuity of the original movies, there has been talk that the next X-Men movie will be set in the 90s as well. But don't expect this comic to tease any unseen stories in the X-Men continuity, with director James Mangold recently stating that he wants to set his movie in the future to avoid the "existing entanglements" of the X-Men universe timeline. This comic page features X-Men characters Wolverine, Professor X, Jean Grey, Cyclops, Storm and Colossus.

Empire has also debuted four new images from Logan, featuring Hugh Jackman as Logan, Patrick Stewart as Professor X and Dafne Keen as X-23. Hugh Jackman teased that this movie is like a "darker version of Little Miss Sunshine," with Logan, Professor X and X-23 all hitting the road together. Here's what director James Mangold had to say about how this road trip dynamic came about.

"The idea of a road picture with Logan, Laura and Xavier in an average car was a driving image for me. Taking heroes and putting them in normalcy, and nothing makes them more normal than to cram them into a car and make them have to deal with each other, that seemed the ultimate contradiction of what tentpole movies tend to do."

While we knew Logan would be R-rated for quite some time, it was made official yesterday, with James Mangold revealing on Twitter that the movie was given the R rating for, "strong brutal violence and language throughout, and for brief nudity." In the midst of all this violence and language is the young Dafne Keen, who makes her feature film debut on Logan. Hugh Jackman shared a story from the set, where he screamed an obscenity at Dafne's character, and went to apologize to her mother afterwards.

"I just yelled, 'Shut the f--k up!' At the end of 40 minutes of this I went up to Maria, Dafne's mum, and I said, 'Maria, I've got an 11-year-old and I'm just really sorry.' Maria said, 'Aw, don't worry, she just called you a cunt. In Spanish.'"

Rounding out the cast is Boyd Holbrook as the villainous Donald Pierce, Stephen Merchant as Caliban, Richard E. Grant as Dr. Xander Rice and Patrick Stewart as an ailing Professor X, along with Eriq La Salle in an unspecified role. James Mangold directs Logan from a script by David James Kelly and Michael Green. Logan hits theaters on March 3, going up against Lionsgate's The Shack, The Weinstein Company's Leap and Open Road Films' Before I Fall. Take a look at the new photos for Logan below, as we continue the countdown towards the March 3 release date.