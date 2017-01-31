Last month marked the 15th Anniversary of The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring's release in theaters, which started one of the most successful movie trilogies of all time. While some of those characters returned in the subsequent Hobbit trilogy, which wasn't quite as successful as the LOTR trilogy, a new reunion between several of the iconic stars recently took place, and we have the Instagram photos to prove it. Dominic Monaghan took to Instagram yesterday to share three photos, the first of which features himself along with Elijah Wood (Frodo Baggins), Viggo Mortensen (Aragorn), Orlando Bloom (Legolas) and Billy Boyd (Pippin). Here's what Dominic Monaghan had to say on Instagram.

"They have a cave troll. @theoneringnet @electrice @boydbilly @orlandobloom @empiremagazine #squadgoals"

This image and the subsequent Instagram images are tagged with all of the Lord of the Rings franchise actors involved, along with Empire Magazine and the popular website TheOneRing.net. It's possible that these actors all gathered for some sort of a reunion article in an upcoming issue of Empire, with TheOneRing.net also involved in the piece somehow. TheOneRing.net's Instagram also reposted the first photo, revealing that whoever runs the TheOneRing.net Instagram was actually the "cave troll" who took the photo. Here's the caption from the site's reposted photo.

"I will be their cave troll anytime!! @dom_monaghan_ shared this pub photo last night with Viggo, Orlando, Elijah and Billy. This is literally everything."

This image is the only one with Orlando Bloom and the entire group, with all of the actors holding various utensils to combat the "cave troll." Orlando Bloom even pretends to use Legolas' bow and arrow with a simple fork, while Viggo Mortensen points what looks like a rifle stock at this "troll." The second photo features Dominic Monaghan with Viggo Mortensen, along with the following brief caption.

"My captain. My king. @theoneringnet @empiremagazine"

The third and final photo features Dominic Monaghan, Elijah Wood and Billy Boyd, but there was no indication where this photo was actually taken. Given the utensils in the first photo and the background scenery, it certainly appears to be a restaurant of some sort, but it isn't known where this restaurant is, or still why these Lord of the Rings cast members are coming together all these years later. Here's what Dominic Monaghan had to say in the final photo caption.

"Doffing the off the shoulder band look with aplomb @boydbilly @billyboydactor making @electrice and I look like onions. @theoneringnet @empiremagazine"

Lord of the Rings trilogy is one of the most successful franchises of all time, with the third adventure, Return of the King, making Oscar history, by winning all 11 awards it was nominated for, making it the largest Oscar sweep in history. Its 11 awards also ties Ben-Hur and Titanic for the most Oscars ever won, along with the second sequel to win Best Picture after The Godfather Part II and it is still the only fantasy movie to win the coveted award. All three movies combined for a whopping $1.03 billion at the domestic box office and $2.9 billion worldwide. Take a look at these Lord of the Rings reunion photos below.