Post-Credit scenes are nothing new. Even though Marvel has carved out its own niche with these end of credit moments, often used to set up future movies. Lovers of 80s cinema know that teen movie legend John Hughes often utilized these teasers, referred to as cookies, in some of his biggest hits, with the one in Ferris Bueller even getting parodied at the end of Deadpool. One movie from the 80s, which is celebrating its 30th anniversary this year, almost used its post-credit moment to set up a sequel. But due to budget cuts, the 1987 vampire hit The Lost Boys had to ditch it's final scene, which revealed more about the long history of the vampires led by David.

The Lost Boys was a landmark movie for its time. Way before Twilight, it reinvented the vampire genre, giving it a hip, cool reboot using hot looking teens vying for the ability to sleep all day and party all night. The Joel Schumacher directed film didn't exactly set any box office records, but from the moment it was released, it became an instant cult classic. A new book has arrived to celebrate the movie's legacy, and dives deep into some of the lore surrounding the behind-the-scenes process that brought it to the big screen.

Lost in the Shadows: The Story of The Lost Boys is available in stores now, and it features a look at the original shooting script, which was changed due to budget limits imposed by Warner Bros. during production. There was supposed to be a post-credit scene, and it would have revealed how long these particular vampires, vanquished at the hands of Michael, his brother Sam, and the notorious Frog Brothers, had been around, stalking their victims and bringing new recruits into their cave. Here's the excerpt as pulled from this book, which is a must-have for any fan of the movie.

INT. LOBBY/CAVE - NIGHT: Deserted, the CAMERA PROWLS through the Rock 'n' Roll ruins. Eventually the CAMERA pushes toward the old mural painted on the lobby wall. The mural depicts a typical day on the boardwalk in the year 1900. CAMERA MOVES CLOVER AND CLOSER TO THE MURAL. And HOLD TIGHT on one painting figure in particular. A man in a straw hat. He's grinning broadly...and he's most definitely Max. He's talking to a group of young men."

The Lost Boys never got a proper sequel in the 80s. Though, this suggests a Lost Boys prequel could have happened. There was talk that an all-female sequel was in-development for release in 1989, way before all-female led casts were considered the thing to do in Hollywood. But it was shelved, and The Lost Boys didn't return until 2008 with The Tribe, a cheap direct-to-video quasi-remake that only featured one original star, with Corey Feldman reprising his role as Edgar Frog. There was a direct sequel to that home video release called The Thirst, released in 2010, which also brought back the other Frog brother Alan played by Jamison Newlander .

No new Lost Boys movie is currently in the works, but The CW is working on a prequel series that falls inline with this post-credit scene. The TV show will be an anthology that follows different sets of Vampires, with each season focused on a different time period and location. The first season will be set in San Francisco during the 1960s hippie movement. And it will tie into the original movie, as The CW is owned by Warner Bros. You can purchase Lost in the Shadows: The Story of The Lost Boys where fine books are sold, with thanks to ComicBook.com for providing the excerpt.