Amazon Studios has released a new full-length trailer for their upcoming adaptation The Lost City of Z, which boasts a stellar cast including Charlie Hunnam, Robert Pattinson, Sienna Miller and even the new Spider-Man himself, Tom Holland. This project has been in the works for several years now, with Brad Pitt once in talks to star and Benedict Cumberbatch also circling the project before they both dropped out. Brad Pitt does remain on board as an executive producer, through his Plan B Films company.

Based on author David Grann's nonfiction bestseller, The Lost City of Z tells the incredible true story of British explorer Percy Fawcett (Charlie Hunnam), who journeys into the Amazon at the dawn of the 20th century and discovers evidence of a previously unknown, advanced civilization that may have once inhabited the region. Despite being ridiculed by the scientific establishment who regard indigenous populations as "savages," the determined Fawcett, supported by his devoted wife (Sienna Miller), son (Tom Holland) and aide de camp (Robert Pattinson), returns time and again to his beloved jungle in an attempt to prove his case, culminating in his mysterious disappearance in 1925. An epically-scaled tale of courage and obsession, told in James Gray's classic filmmaking style, The Lost City of Z is a stirring tribute to the exploratory spirit and those individuals driven to achieve greatness at any cost.

In 1925, Fawcett ventured into the Amazon to find an ancient civilization, hoping to make one of the most important discoveries in history. For centuries Europeans believed the world's largest jungle concealed the glittering kingdom of El Dorado. Thousands had died looking for it, leaving many scientists convinced that the Amazon was truly inimical to humankind. But Fawcett, whose daring expeditions helped inspire Arthur Conan Doyle's The Lost World, had spent years building his scientific case. Captivating the imagination of millions around the globe, Fawcett embarked with his twenty-one-year-old son, determined to prove that this ancient civilization-which he dubbed "Z"-existed. Then he and his expedition vanished, never to be heard from again.

The supporting cast includes Angus Macfadyen, Daniel Huttlestone, Aleksandar Jovanovic, Nicholas Agnew and Edward Ashley. Amazon Studios has set an April 14, 2017 release date for The Lost City of Z, debuting in limited release, before expanding nationwide on April 21. On April 14, this adventure will go up against The Fate of the Furious and Spark in wide release, and Jeremiah Tower, A Quiet Passion, Norman: The Moderate Rise and Tragic Fall of a New York Fixer and Tommy's HOnour in limited release. On April 21, it will go up against Warner Bros.' thriller Unforgettable, A24's Free Fire and Born in China in wide release with IFC's Citizen Jane also opening in limited release.

James Gray (We Own the Night, Two Lovers) is directing from his own adapted screenplay, with Plan B's Brad Pitt, Dede Gardner and Jeremy Kleiner producing alongside Dale Johnson and Anthony Katagas. With such a competitive release schedule lined up, it's possible that The Lost City of Z may not fare so well, but this harrowing true story tale could pull off a box office upset or two, just before the summer movie season kicks into high gear this may. Take a look at the full trailer and the teaser trailer for The Lost City of Z below.