As previously announced, writer-director Richard Curtis and the cast of his beloved holiday film Love Actually are coming together again for "Red Nose Day Actually," a short film that will air as part of The Red Nose Day Special May 25 on NBC and March 24's Red Nose Day in the U.K. on BBC1. To get fans ready for this long-awaited reunion, NBC has released a special preview of the much-anticipated reunion film, which features several of the returning cast members, revisiting the movie's beloved cue card scene. This time around, though, we see more than just Andrew Lincoln holding up these cue cards.

NBC debuted this special preview today, where Andrew Lincoln returns to revisit his iconic scene, which then cuts to the rest of the cast getting in on the fun as well, with these cards telling fans to tune in to see what happened to these beloved characters. From an original script by Curtis, the founder of Red Nose Day, the short film revisits the characters of the 2003 film Love Actually to discover what they're up to in 2017. Revisiting their roles from the beloved movie are cast members Hugh Grant, Martine McCutcheon, Keira Knightley, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Andrew Lincoln, Colin Firth, Lucia Moniz, Liam Neeson, Thomas Brodie-Sangster, Olivia Olson, Bill Nighy, Marcus Brigstocke and Rowan Atkinson. Here's what Richard Curtis had to say in a statement about this short film earlier this year.

"Over the years I've enjoyed doing Red Nose Day specials of TV things I've worked on, Blackadder, The Vicar of Dibley and Mr Bean. It seemed like a fun idea this year to do a special sketch based one of my films, since Red Nose Day is now in both the UK and America. I would never have dreamt of writing a sequel to Love Actually, but I thought it might be fun to do 10 minutes to see what everyone is now up to. Who has aged best? I guess that's the big question... or is it so obviously Liam? We've been delighted and grateful that so many of the cast are around and able to take part - and it'll certainly be a nostalgic moment getting back together and recreating their characters 14 years later. We hope to make something that'll be fun, very much in the spirit of the original film and of Red Nose Day, and which we hope will help bring lots of viewers and cash to the Red Nose Day shows."

This preview comes just a few weeks after the first photos were released from the short film, which already answered a question that has been on the minds of fans everywhere: who did Juliet (Keira Knightley) end up with? After getting married to Peter (Chiwetel Ejiofor), Mark (Andrew Lincoln) comes to Juliet and Peter's home, professing his love to Juliet by holding up a series of cue cards. As he leaves, Juliet runs up to Mark and kisses him, before going back inside to her husband. These first photos seem to indicate that Juliet did stay with Peter, with these photos showing the married couple together in their pajamas. These photos were released by producer Emma Freud, which also included shots of Andrew Lincoln with a new set of cue cards, although we'll have to wait and see who this message is for.

For the third year of Red Nose Day in the U.S., Americans across the country will come together, wear their Red Noses (available exclusively at Walgreens and Duane Reade locations nationwide), and raise money and awareness to help children living in poverty in America and around the world. With the support of millions of generous Americans, major partners and hundreds of celebrities, Red Nose Day has raised more than $60 million in its first two years since launching in the U.S. in 2015. Take a look at this new preview for Red Nose Day Actually, which airs March 24 in the U.K. and May 25 in the U.S. on NBC, and in case you missed them, check out the set photos that surfaced earlier this month.

