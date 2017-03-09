Last month, Love Actually fans got a big surprise, when it was revealed that a Love Actually cast reunion is being planned for Red Nose Day. Filmmaker Richard Curtis is writing a new short film that shows what happened to these beloved characters, 14 years later. Over the past few days, Emma Freud, the wife of Richard Curtis who also served as the script editor on the original classic, has been posting numerous photos from the set, one of which solves perhaps one of the biggest mysteries from the original film, answering once and for all, who Keira Knightley's Juliet ended up with.

One of the interconnected love stories in the original romance followed Juliet (Keira Knightley), who gets married to Peter (Chiwetel Ejiofor) at the beginning of the film. The entire ceremony is filmed by Mark (Andrew Lincoln), the best man. Both Peter and Juliet think that Mark doesn't like Juliet, as he tries to distance himself from the couple, but when she visits Mark asking to see the wedding tape, she realizes the entire tape is focused on her. One of the film's most iconic scenes happens on Christmas Eve, when Mark shows up at Juliet and Peter's door, as Mark confesses his love for Juliet with a series of cue cards. As he walks away, Juliet chases after him and kisses Mark, before going back inside to her husband. One of Emma Freud's new photos from Twitter confirms that Juliet did in fact stay with Peter, with this image showing the married couple lounging in their pajamas.

Other photos posted by Emma Freud makes it clear that Mark has a whole new set of cue cards ready, presumably as he gets ready to confess his love to Juliet again. Since there is very little we know about the story, it isn't clear what this cue card confession may entail, but it's possible that, this time around, he actually confesses his love for Juliet to Chiwetel Ejiofor's Peter, but that's only speculation at this point. Perhaps there is someone else that Mark will confess his love to, but whatever the case may be, U.K. fans will find out March 24 during the BBC1 Red Nose Day special, with special airing in the U.S. on May 25. Here's what Richard Curtis had to say about why he put this short together in a statement last month.

"Over the years I've enjoyed doing Red Nose Day specials of TV things I've worked on, Blackadder, The Vicar of Dibley and Mr Bean. It seemed like a fun idea this year to do a special sketch based one of my films, since Red Nose Day is now in both the UK and America. I would never have dreamt of writing a sequel to Love Actually, but I thought it might be fun to do 10 minutes to see what everyone is now up to. Who has aged best? I guess that's the big question... or is it so obviously Liam? We've been delighted and grateful that so many of the cast are around and able to take part, and it'll certainly be a nostalgic moment getting back together and recreating their characters 14 years later. We hope to make something that'll be fun, very much in the spirit of the original film and of Red Nose Day, and which we hope will help bring lots of viewers and cash to the Red Nose Day shows."

Revisiting their roles from the beloved movie are cast members Hugh Grant, Martine McCutcheon, Keira Knightley, Andrew Lincoln, Colin Firth, Lucia Moniz, Liam Neeson, Thomas Brodie-Sangster, Olivia Olson, Bill Nighy, Marcus Brigstocke and Rowan Atkinson. Mat Whitecross directs from an original script by Richard Curtis. It isn't known if this short film will be released on VOD or Digital HD formats after the Red Nose Day special. Take a look at all of the new set photos from Red Nose Day Actually.

Last night, our last night on #rednosedayactually. Marital bliss, the best pyjama bottoms I've ever seen, and major #jerseyenvy#shallowpic.twitter.com/Zk8bDkCrYn — emma freud (@emmafreud) March 8, 2017

Love still all around on set yesterday. #rednosedayactuallypic.twitter.com/zWnhQFqjc6 — emma freud (@emmafreud) March 8, 2017

It was 13 years ago. There is more facial hair now. But he still loves her.... #rednosedayactuallypic.twitter.com/0Zhz341Jj4 — emma freud (@emmafreud) March 8, 2017

Two favourite boys last night. All wrapped. All good. First edit due on Sunday. #rednosedayactuallyhttps://t.co/8qPC99uRFe — emma freud (@emmafreud) March 8, 2017

At least someone thinks Andrew Lincoln is funny. Keira Knightley more beautiful than ever. #tomeyouareperfect#rednosedayactually#march24thpic.twitter.com/0NoKrKmPeC — emma freud (@emmafreud) March 7, 2017

Andrew Lincoln + Cards + Doorstep = Deep Joy #rednosedayactuallypic.twitter.com/vXHrJgKY8k — emma freud (@emmafreud) March 7, 2017

The PM, his wife and the writer who never worked out a good camera face. #rednosedayactuallypic.twitter.com/TT0pZB5p2P — emma freud (@emmafreud) March 5, 2017

Our pm is still married. And she's still lovely. #rednosedayactuallypic.twitter.com/MGtUVDGiBE — emma freud (@emmafreud) March 5, 2017

And here he is. Our Prime Minister. Again. And still hot. #rednosedayactuallypic.twitter.com/yydy1Nc1l0 — emma freud (@emmafreud) March 5, 2017

There is someone quite exciting behind the gorgeous blonde.... #rednosedayactuallypic.twitter.com/azX4i0e0oR — emma freud (@emmafreud) March 5, 2017

Quite a lot of supporting cast in this scene. #rednosedayactuallypic.twitter.com/mDWwVXgCSJ — emma freud (@emmafreud) March 5, 2017

Some of the 'journalists' at our 'press conference'. Spot the scruffiest. #rednosedayactually day 4. pic.twitter.com/iBdJXxAuJe — emma freud (@emmafreud) March 5, 2017

First take (with richard reflected on the screen). pic.twitter.com/QAI0qlADZM — emma freud (@emmafreud) March 5, 2017

Our #rednosedayactually designer Joanna 2oscarnoms Johnson. And director @MatWhitecross most handsome man in movies. pic.twitter.com/fbDKe6NRsE — emma freud (@emmafreud) March 5, 2017