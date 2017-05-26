Last night, NBC aired its annual Red Nose Day special, three hours of programming aimed at helping to stop child poverty once and for all. And part of this special was a long-awaited follow-up to the iconic romantic comedy Love, Actually. Original Love Actually writer-director Richard Curtis returned to write a short film set in present day, which reveals what these characters have been up to in the 14 years since the film debuted in theaters. In case you missed the short last night, or want to watch it again, you can take a look at this Love Actually sequel in full below.

This 16-minute short debuted on NBC's Facebook after airing during the Red Nose Day special last night. This Love Actually reunion was first announced in February, with writer-director Richard Curtis revealing that he wanted to follow up on his beloved movie, now that Red Nose Day is celebrated both in the U.S. (launching in 2015) and the U.K. (where it began in 1998). The filmmaker said in a statement that he thought it would be fun to catch up with all of the characters from the original movie. The short kicks off with Mark (Andrew Lincoln) recreating his iconic cue card scene, and he brings quite the interesting twist.

This time out, Mark's cue cards tell Juliet (Keira Knightley) to explain to her husband Peter (Chiwetel Ejiofor) that it's just some people raising money for Red Nose Day who have come to the door. This segment ends with Mark asking Juliet if she remembers him talking about marrying a model. Mark then reveals that he actually did, as his new wife is revealed with a surprise cameo that wasn't previously announced. The short also featured The Prime Minister (Hugh Grant) dancing to Hotline Bling by Drake, and Billy Mack (Bill Nighy) revealing what happened to his long-suffering manager Joe (Gregor Fisher).

The short also showed that Jamie (Colin Firth) is still very much in love with his Portugese wife Aurelia (Lucia Moniz), while revisiting Daniel (Liam Neeson) and his stepson Sam (Thomas Sangster), as they meet for a chat in London's South Bank. While Daniel had feared that Sam was getting lonely, his stepson has quite the surprise in store, with another unannounced cameo surfacing in this segment. Richard Curtis has said in the past that he would never dream of writing a full sequel to Love Actually, but at least now fans can get caught up with their favorite characters in this 16-minute short.

Red Nose Day has raised over $1 billion globally since the campaign's founding in 1988. Red Nose Day launched in the U.S. in 2015 with a mission to raise money and awareness to end child poverty, and has raised over $60 million to date for the cause. Money raised for the campaign goes to the Red Nose Day Fund, which supports programs that keep children in need safe, healthy and educated, both in America and abroad. Since launching in the U.S., Red Nose Day has received generous support from millions of Americans, and many outstanding partners, including Walgreens, NBC, Mars, and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. Take a look at the full Red Nose Day Actually short film below. If you are unable to see it due to restrictions in certain areas you can watch at E! Online.