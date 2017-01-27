The eclectic car culture of Los Angeles is put on display in the first trailer for Blumhouse Tilt's Lowriders, arriving in theaters nationwide May 12. Lowriders is set against the vibrant backdrop of East LA's near-spiritual car culture and follows the story of Danny (Gabriel Chavarria), a talented young street artist caught between the lowrider world inhabited by his old-school father (Demian Bichir) and ex-con brother (Theo Rossi), and the adrenaline-fueled outlet that defines his self-expression. The project has been in the works for several years, with Luke Cage showrunner Cheo Hodari Coker writing an early version of the script alongside Elgin James. Justin Tipping and Joshua Beirne-Golden, the writers behind last year's Kicks, wrote the most recent version of the script, for director Ricardo de Montreuil.

While this L.A. drama may have a plum summer release date, it will certainly have its work cut out for it, in the midst of a packed month of May. One week earlier, Guardians of the Galaxy 2 will kick off the summer movie season, with Lowriders then squaring off against Warner Bros.' King Arthur, starring Charlie Hunnam and 20th Century Fox's Snatched starring Amy Schumer and Goldie Hawn. One week later, it will also have to face 20th Century Fox's Alien: Covenant on May 19, with Baywatch and Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales following on May 26. Despite this heavy competition, Lowriders could find a home with audiences searching for a family drama amidst this summer blockbuster fare.

Eva Longoria also stars as Danny's mother, with a supporting cast that includes Melissa Benoist, Yvette Monreal, Montse Hernandez, Cress Williams and Tony Revolori. Jason Blum produces through his Blumhouse Tilt production company, alongside Brian Grazer from Imagine Entertainment. This is shaping up to be a big year for both Blumhouse Tilt and Imagine, with BH also releasing The Belko Experiment (March 17) and Sleight (April 7) before Lowriders hits theaters. Imagine will be releasing the highly-anticipated The Dark Tower (July 28), starring Idris Elba, and American Made, formerly known as Mena, starring Tom Cruise, on September 29.

Lowriders marks the American film debut for Peruvian filmmaker Ricardo de Montreuil, whose debut film, 2006's My Brother's Wife, starred Bruno Bichir, the brother of Lowriders star Demian Bichir. His second film, Mancora starred Jason Day, Elsa Pataky and Enrique Murciano, debuting at the 2008 Sundance Film Festival. Now after nearly seven years in various stages of development, his third film, Lowriders, is finally ready to bounce into theaters nationwide through Blumhouse Tilt.

Gabriel Chavarria previously starred alongside Demian Bichir in the critically-acclaimed 2011 drama A Better Life, which earned Demian Bichir his first and only Oscar nomination to date. Gabriel Chavarria also stars in another highly-anticipated 2017 film, 20th Century Fox's War For the Planet of the Apes, which will hit theaters July 14. Demian Bichir also stars in another one of this summer's most anticipated movies this year, 20th Century Fox's Alien: Covenant, in theaters nationwide May 19. Take a look at the first trailer for Lowriders below.