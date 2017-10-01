After the surprising success of the 2014 action-thriller Lucy, a Lucy 2 sequel was inevitable, although we haven't heard much about it for quite some time. During a EuropaCorp shareholders meeting in Paris, EuropaCorp CEO Marc Shmuger confirmed that original Lucy movie writer-director Luc Besson has already completed the script for this action sequel, although no production schedule is in place yet. While no specific story details were revealed, it seems that Luc Besson is eyeing another female-driven project to direct before he tackles Lucy 2.

The original Lucy followed Scarlett Johansson as the title character. When her boyfriend tricks Lucy into delivering a briefcase to a supposed business contact, the once-carefree student is abducted by thugs who intend to turn her into a drug mule. She is surgically implanted with a package containing a powerful chemical, but it leaks into her system, giving her superhuman abilities, including telekinesis and telepathy. With her former captors in pursuit, Lucy seeks out a neurologist (Morgan Freeman), who she hopes will be able to help her. The supporting cast also included Min-sik Choi, Amr Waked, Pilou Asbaek and Analeigh Tipton.

Lucy, which was both written and directed by Luc Besson, was one of the biggest surprise hits of 2014, taking in $126.6 million at the domestic box office and an additional $336.6 million in international markets for an impressive $463.3 million worldwide, from a modest $40 million production budget. Given this new restructuring at EuropaCorp, following the underperforming big-budget movie Valerian, it seems logical that the sequel could have a similar, or even a lower budget than the first movie, but that has yet to be confirmed.

The conference was held to give shareholders an idea of the new direction the company is taking, after the company underwent a restructuring following a fiscal year that saw the company post losses totaling $135 million. The company's last film, the big budget sci-fi thriller Valerian, which was the most expensive French movie ever, costing a whopping $209 million to produce, although it only made $235 million worldwide. EuropaCorp will now be making movies between $25 million and $35 million, with the first project under this restructuring said to be an English-language action-thriller with a female lead, which will be budgeted at $30 million.

Lucy star Scarlett Johansson will most certainly be back as the title character, but there is no indication if any of the supporting cast members will return, or what new characters may surface. It also hasn't been confirmed when this unspecified new movie from Luc Besson will start production, or when the filmmaker may then turn his attention to Lucy 2. Still, for fans of the original Lucy, they can rest easy knowing that a sequel to this beloved action thriller is still happening, even if it may still take quite some time to get off the ground.