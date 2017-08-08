It was recently announced that Amazon had acquired the rights to Lucy and Desi, the Aaron Sorkin scripted drama biopic and now it has also been revealed that Academy Award winning actress Cate Blanchett is set to portray Lucille Ball in the project. The biopic is being produced by Ball and Desi Arnaz's children and will center on their iconic mother, Lucille Ball. It has not been announced who will play Desi Arnaz yet, but Javier Barden's name has reportedly come up more than once.

The Hollywood Reporter revealed that Cate Blanchett will star as Ball and that the story will revolve around the actress who starred in the TV sitcoms I love Lucy, The Lucy-Desi Comedy Hour, The Lucy Show, Here's Lucy, and Life with Lucy. The Lucy and Desi biopic was announced back in 2015 with the idea to tell the story of Ball and Arnaz's 20 year marriage from 1940 to 1960 and the end of the I love Lucy sitcom. The biopic is said to be based on memoirs written by Ball and Arnaz's children, Lucie Arnaz and Desi Arnaz Jr., and will focus on their relationship as well as their business dealings. There is quite a bit of ground to cover on their production end of things alone, so one can imagine that we're in for a pretty thorough biopic.

Lucille Ball started her amazing career in 1929 as a model and later she began performing on Broadway. Ball later appeared in several minor movie roles throughout the 1930s and 1940s. It was during this time that she met bandleader, Desi Arnaz and the two eloped in November of 1940. In 1951, Ball and Arnaz created the iconic TV show I love Lucy that went on to become one of the most beloved television shows in history. The duo divorced in 1960 and Ball married comedian Gary Morton in 1961, which was also the same year that Ball became the first woman to run a major television studio.

Desilu Productions produced many popular television series, including little know shows such as Star Trek and Mission Impossible. Ball was nominated for 13 Primetime Emmy Awards, winning 4 times and was one of the first recipients of Women in Film Crystal Award in 1977 and even won the Golden Globe Cecil B. DeMille Award in 1979. Lucille Ball was inducted into the Television Hall of Fame in 1984 and later received the Lifetime Achievement Award from the Kennedy Center Honors in 1986.

Cate Blanchett may be the perfect choice to play the iconic Lucille Ball. It will be interesting who they cast for Desi Arnaz as well and Fred and Ethel Mertz, portrayed by William Frawley and Vivian Vance, respectively. No release date has been set, but pre-production is expected to begin shortly. Until then, fans will have plenty of time to brush up on old episodes of I Love Lucy and read the memoirs of Lucie Arnaz and Desi Arnaz Jr.