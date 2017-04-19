Last week during Star Wars Celebration, Mark Hamill was perhaps one of the only Star Wars icons who was there for all four days, whether it was hosting panels like his Carrie Fisher tribute or Hamill Himself, or just signing autographs for fans. During the massive Star Wars 40th Anniversary panel that kicked off the entire weekend on Thursday, no one was surprised when Mark Hamill stopped by, but many were quite shocked when Harrison Ford arrived, making his first appearance ever at Star Wars Celebration. Mark Hamill shared two candid photos from Celebration reuniting with his longtime friend Harrison Ford, a reunion that sadly was deprived from fans in Star Wars: The Force Awakens, along with another where he was photographed with Hayden Christensen from the prequel trilogy.

Mark Hamill posted two slightly different versions of essentially the same photo on Twitter, with both Harrison Ford and Mark Hamill seated in a backstage area at Celebration. The first photo featured both actors pointing at each other with big smiles on their faces, accompanied by the hashtag #HarrisonPointing. The second image features each actor with less exaggerated smiles, although they aren't pointing at each other, with the hashtag #HarrisonNotPointing. Fans clearly seem to prefer the #HarrisonPointing image, which has over 21,000 retweets and 65,000 likes, while #HarrisonNotPointing has 10,000 retweets and 36,000 likes. While this image may not be culturally significant in the Star Wars canon, it serves as a painful reminder to some that these actors' beloved characters may never reunite on the big screen again.

While both Harrison Ford's Han Solo and Mark Hamill's Luke Skywalker were both featured in Star Wars: The Force Awakens the iconic rogue smuggler and the aging Jedi warrior were never seen together. Han Solo got struck down by his own evil son, Kylo Ren (Adam Driver), before he could see Luke Skywalker again, and we didn't see Luke until the final moments of the film, when Rey (Daisy Ridley) found him on the island of Ahch-To, returning his lightsaber to him. While Luke Skywalker will certainly return in The Last Jedi, in theaters this December, barring any shocking surprises, Harrison Ford's Han Solo will not be back. However, while doing press at Star Wars Celebration, Mark Hamill spoke with Fandango, revealing that he had an idea about how such a reunion may have happened, just before Han was struck down.

"When I was reading it, I thought, if Leia's trying to mentally contact me and she's not successful, she'll rush to his aid. She'll get close to him and then get into some dire situation and that's when I show up, save her life, we rush to Han, and then we're in the same position that Rey, and Finn and Chewie are. Too late to save him, but we're witnesses. It would carry so much emotional resonance going into the next film for us, his wife, his best friend, to witness, instead of characters who have known him, what, 20 minutes? Well, except Chewie, but still, I thought that was a great missed opportunity, but as I told J.J. and as I told Rian, I have so many really terrible ideas I'd love to share with you. Because out of 100, maybe you'll find one you kind of like. After the movie comes out, I'll make a list of the most outrageous things I suggested, because I look back now and go, 'What was I thinking?'"

A few months ago, a rumor surfaced that Star Wars: The Last Jedi may actually feature a reunion between Luke Skywalker and Han Solo, although it will happen in some sort of flashback sequence. Director Rian Johnson is reportedly using more flashbacks than any other Star Wars movie before it, but none of these flashbacks have been confirmed, nor has the Luke and Han reunion. Take a look at Mark Hamill's photos, along with the actor's brief video interview segment from Star Wars Celebration, along with a number of fan's reactions to the photos below.

