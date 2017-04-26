Last year, there was a report that claimed Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) wasn't exactly alone on the planet of Ahch-To, during his lengthy Jedi exile between Return of the Jedi and The Force Awakens). The report claimed that there were a number of creatures that lived on the island with Luke Skywalker, who were described as a bird meets a Gremlin with razor-sharp teeth, while other sources described the creatures as a Star Wars version of a Furby. Today we have the first sketches of these creatures, known as the Porgs.

Making Star Wars was the first to break the news about these creatures, and while the sketch they debuted today isn't by any means official, it's the best we have to go from so far. The site teamed up with an illustrator named 'Lumberjack Nick,' who came up with a sketch based on the site's notes about these creatures. The site also offered some more details about the porgs, teasing that Luke Skywalker cares for these alien creatures, and that there is a connection between the porgs, The Force and the planet of Ahch-To itself. There are also said to be moments when Chewbacca and R2-D2 "interact and care" for them, which likely means these beloved droids will be making their way to Ahch-To in Star Wars 8.

Our earlier report claimed that the creatures stood just 15 inches tall, and they serve as "protectors" of the Ahch-To islands. The report also claimed that Daisy Ridley's character Rey doesn't get off to a great start with the porgs, since she doesn't have permission to be on the island, and Luke does. This reportedly leads to Rey having to fight a massive sea monster, simply to be gained access to Ahch-To, proving her worthy to be there. Naturally, like all Star Wars 8 rumors before and after it, this plot point was never confirmed. The practical versions of these creatures were a "big hit" on the set, with the cast and crew members reportedly "overjoyed" about their presence in the sequel.

There have also been similar rumors that Rey will start her Jedi training with Luke Skywalker on Ahch-To, and while that has never been officially confirmed, we get some pretty big hints in the Star Wars: The Last Jedi trailer. The first scene showed Rey collapsing to the rocks, looking quite exhausted, and while we don't know why she's exhausted, it could certainly be from her training. Another part of the trailer featured an aerial shot that featured one figure practicing lightsaber moves on the edge of a cliff, most likely Rey, while another figure watched, looked on, most likely Luke Skywalker. However, the trailer did end with Luke stating that it's time for the Jedi to end.

As for these creatures known as the porgs, it remains to be seen when we'll get our first official look at them in Star Wars 8. Disney and LucasFilm haven't revealed when the second trailer will arrive, but it seems likely that the next batch of footage won't come until either Disney's D23 Expo or San Diego Comic-Con, which both take place this July. While we wait for more on Star Wars: The Last Jedi, take a look at this illustration that give sus our first look at the alien creatures known as porgs on the planet of Ahch-To.