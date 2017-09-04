Mark Hamill has revealed that he wanted to play Luke Skywalker's evil twin in The Last Jedi, which basically means that it's a really good thing that he didn't have anything to do with the screenwriting process. On the other hand, Hamill's evil twin idea could have been the origin of the BB-8's (sort of) evil twin, the First Order's BB-9E. The evil droid was nicknamed BB-H8 on the set and features a slightly smaller head that is rectangular and he's black and gray instead of BB-8's lighter color scheme.

The evil twin idea, though terrible, isn't that far-fetched. Timothy Zahn's 1993 Star Wars novel, The Last Command, features a clone of Luke Skywalker named Luuke Skywalker (yes, for real). Luuke Skywalker was a genetic clone of the Jedi Knight Luke Skywalker, grown from cells extracted from the hand Skywalker lost during his duel with Darth Vader on Cloud City in The Empire Strikes Back. Skywalker's hand and lightsaber were recovered by Vader and taken to Emperor Palpatine's Mount Tantiss storehouse on the planet Wayland. Luke and Luuke eventually battled it out, but Mara Jade was the one to defeat the clone. The whole experience was very traumatic for Luke.

In the latest issue of Empire, Hamill brought up that he pitched the evil clone idea to Lucasfilm and even had an idea of where to take the story of the The Last Jedi. He had this to say.

"Oh baby, would I love to play my own evil twin! It'd be great because you could maybe not reveal it's Evil Luke until the real Luke shows up. We could watch this guy undermining the good guys secretly, maybe even killing a supporting character out of everyone's sight so they all go, 'What's going on? He's crazy!' And then, of course, the good Luke shows up."

An evil Luke Skywalker does sound intriguing, but definitely not the clone idea. Hamill has recently revealed that he made up his own backstory for Skywalker while preparing for The Last Jedi, but he was "stunned" when director Rian Johnson gave him the details.

We could very well end up seeing a darker side to Luke Skywalker this time around. His cryptic line in the trailer is certainly open to debate: "I only know one truth. It's time for the Jedi to end..." Adding further speculation is The Last Jedi Topps Trading Cards checklist, which includes a card entitled "Luke's Grim Perspective." Skywalker is also reportedly "broken," so we could see some tempting to possibly move to the Dark Side. If Hamill says he was stunned, we might all be too.

The Last Jedi is only a few months away and fans cannot wait to see Mark Hamill back as Luke Skywalker for longer than the 10 seconds he was in J.J. Abrams' The Force Awakens. While Lucasfilm shot down his idea about Luke having an evil twin, we're sure that the movie will still at least be watchable. Star Wars: The Last Jedi opens on December 15th, 2017 and the latest issue of Empire is on stands now.