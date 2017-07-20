It is one of the most iconic Star Wars vehicles of all time! And now your kids (or you, if your small enough), can own it. Luke Skywalker's Landspeeder is now available to purchase for the low price of $499.99. But sadly, it is only for children. Like real children 10-years and younger, so sorry "older children." Comic-Con is in full swing and it's time to drool over things that you're missing out on because you have a job and a mortgage and Comic-Con sold out really fast this year. Have no fear though, this here Landspeeder can be yours (for your children obviously) when they exclusively go on sale through Toy R Us stores starting September 5th, 2017, but you can pre-order right now.

"The first kid-sized Landspeeder you can drive. Luke Skywalker's Landspeeder by Radio Flyer is modeled after the sand-pocked and sun-faded X-34 craft from Star Wars: A New Hope. With seats for 2 riders, an interactive dashboard with lights and real movie sounds, and a 5mph driving speed, this speeder provides a truly galactic driving experience. The gear shift switches between 2mph forward, 5mph forward, or 2mph reverse. 12V rechargeable battery and charger included. For ages 4+, max weight 130 lbs."

The X-34 Landspeeder is made by Radio Flyer, the Masters of the Little Red Wagon and Tricycle, and they released a teaser video through the Radio Flyer YouTube channel that features everything that this Star Wars Landspeeder can do. One thing it will not be able to do is hover or haul around a gown man, but it does sit 2 children perfectly and cruises at a top speed of 5mph. The interactive dashboard adds lights and sound effects from the movie as well and it just plain looks super cool, but may distract child drivers. Also we cannot confirm nor deny that these were manufactured by the Radio Flyer company with permission from the SoroSuub corporation, but they more than likely received permission from Lucasfilm.

This is by far the coolest Power Wheel vehicle, and perhaps ridable Star Wars toy, that has ever been made. Forget the Escalade, forget the Ferrari, and forget Big Foot. Who cares that this one is nearly 3 times as much as a normal Power Wheel vehicle? The X-34 is the real deal and attendees of Comic-Con are currently drooling all over it, so you might want to get those preorders started now. Otherwise this thing is going to sell for a lot higher than the already hefty $500 price tag and you'll have some disappointed people, I mean children at home.

For fans of the X-34 Landspeeder on a budget, there's always the Star Wars Lego version that retails for around $20 and it even comes with Obi-Wan, C-3PO, and a Tusken Raider mini Star Wars figures, which is a plus over the Radio Flyer version of the Landspeeder since it doesn't come with any figurines at all, just a giant box that your kids may have more fun with than the actual speeder. You can also purchase an original Landspeeder toy by Kenner for about the same price and it'll fit on your desk.

As previously stated, the officially licensed X-34 Landspeeder will be available exclusively through Toys R Us stores on September 5th, 2017. It is not clear at this time if the vehicle will be limited edition, but it's best not to sleep on the preorders, which are happening right now, like right now. Don't be the sad dad on the block, pre-order the Landspeeder now to ensure it's sitting under the Christmas tree this year. You can check out a video courtesy of Radio Flyer that showcases everything that the X-34 Landspeeder can do below. Just ignore that the kid driving the thing doesn't turnaround before backing out of the driveway.